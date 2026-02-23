Tess Jonas to Bring KEEPING THE CATS to The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Tess Jonas in Keeping the Cats on March 31. It is hard to explain you're getting divorced when most people didn't know you were married in the first place, but the cat's out of the bag! The paperwork is finalized and she has two non-proverbial cats now, so naturally Tess Jonas is back with another solo show.

Jonas will present an evening of cathartic honesty, humor, and hope, with stories and songs about the relationships that knock us down, remind us who we are, and teach us to get back up. Music direction by Josh Kight. Featuring Monet Sabel. Tess Jonas in KEEPING THE CATS plays at The Green Room 42 on Tuesday March 31 at 7PM.

MORE ABOUT Tess Jonas

Tess Jonas is a Brooklyn-based actor, singer, and writer. She has performed sold-out solo shows to both Green Room 42 and 54 Below, as has worked regionally around the US and off-Broadway. As a playwright, she has been a regional finalist for the (pre-2025) Kennedy Center's John Cauble National Short Play Award. She holds a BA from Wesleyan University in Connecticut where she studied English, Dance, and Theatre. She lives in Bushwick with her two orange boy cats, Leo and LeBron, for whom this show is named. For more info, www.tessjonas.com. Instagram @winterstormjonas