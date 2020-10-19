Tenor Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Present 'Musical Theater Decades - The 1930's' Program On Stageit

The concert takes place on October 22.

This Thursday, 10/22, Tenor Brian Cheney will perform a concert program of Broadway favorites from the 1930's at 7pm EDT on Stageit. Cheney's show of versatility has been on full display since the beginning of April on the Stageit platform. Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", the protege of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley has impressively shown his flexibility as a performing artist of multiple genres by offering wonderfully eclectic programs for eighth months. Most recently, Cheney has found himself exploring the history of the Broadway musical through his "Decades" concerts teaming up with Broadway pianist and conductor Cathy Venable.

Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

When considering the vast array of current online content, be sure to put this critically acclaimed duo on the top of your list of "what to watch". Cheney and Venable are charming, funny, and eachhalf hour program packs a powerful artistic punch that will leave you wanting more.

Tickets for this event are "pay what you can" and can be purchased at https://www.stageit.com/brian_cheney_cathy_venable/musical_theater_decades_the_1930_s/89963



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You