Tee Boyich, Bianca Marroquin and More Join Concert to Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #9 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, December 19th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of singers and performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

The event will include performances from:

Ellie Horton (11AM EST)

@EJ_Horton524

(Singer)

Alyvia Tuason

@Lyv_Tuason (11:30AM)

(Singer)

Isabella Iannelli

@Bella.Iannelli.BabyBellz (11:45AM EST)

(In The Heights Movie, 2021)

@Official.AlyssaKim (1:15PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@HannahJewelKohn (1:45PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@MaddieKayHarris (2:15PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Eloise_Vaynshtok (2:30PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@MakaylaConnollyOfficial (3PM EST)

(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway)

@SarahAnnee17 (3:15PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@KelseyHConnolly (3:30PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

@BiancaPamelaMarroquin (3:30PM EST)

(Chicago Broadway and National Tour)

(In The Heights Broadway)

@ImBaileyMcCall (4PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@DavidSocolar (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Gabriella Marzetta

@GabriellaMozzarella (4:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@JuliaBain (4:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@Gerianne.Perez (5PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Kelsee Sweigard (5:15PM EST)

(Kinky Boots National Tour)

(Rent National Tour)

@KatieGroberOfficial (5:30PM EST)

(Waitress Broadway)

@WinnieGroberOfficial (5:30PM EST)

(Singer)

@Ella_Dane_ (6PM EST)

(Waitress Broadway)

@OfficialWinterDonnelly (6:15PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

Sofia Lauren (6:30PM EST)

@SOGITV

(Grinch National Tour)

Tee Boyich (6:45PM EST)

(Mean Girls Broadway)

@CatherineBradley_ (7PM EST)

(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway)

Maeve Riley

@Maeverley (8PM EST)

(I Can See Your Voice)

Arwen Monzon-Sanders

@Arwen_Take3 (9PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@Sicily.Rose (9:15PM EST)

(Singer)

@JadePatteri (9:30PM EST)

(Singer)