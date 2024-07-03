Teal Wicks, Arielle Jacobs, Carrie St. Louis, and More Will Lead MY PET DRAGON: In Concert at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MY PET DRAGON is a bold new musical where addiction takes the form of a fire-breathing beast that consumes everything in its path. Selections from the exciting new contemporary score, written by MAGGIE MOE and Joshua Vranas will be performed in concert at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003) on July 12 at 7:00pm.

The music explores a teenage girl's obsession with her pet dragon as it takes over her life and threatens everything that she holds near and dear. With heart and determination, she battles her own personal demon and emerges victorious. This is a tale of hope for all the 23 million Americans out there struggling with addiction.

The cast includes: William Boyajian (Million Dollar Quartet), Lynn Craig (Lazarus), Meredith Inglesby (Beauty and the Beast), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), Harrison Meloeny (Bare), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), Santina Umbach (Mamma Mia), Teal Wicks (Wicked), Curtis Wiley (Ain't Too Proud) and Alyssa Wray (American Idol).

The creative team includes: Joe Barros (Director), Meg Zervoulis (Music Director), Evan Bernardin Productions (Executive Producer), Kaelin Fuld (Stage Manager), Matt Castle (Arrangements), Frank Galgano (Arrangements), Matt Aronoff (Bass), Will Shishmanian (Guitar) and Brooke Trumm (Drums).

For tickets and additional information, please visit https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/m/my-pet-dragon-in-concert/

MAGGIE MOE (Book, Lyrics) is a lyricist, writer, voice actress, and comedian from the Bay (YAY!) Area, CA. NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program Alum. Ithaca College BFA Acting. You may have seen her @PixelPlayhouse collaborations on Tik Tok (“YA Heroine”, “Dating a Sagittarius”, “Woke Bros Don't Ghost”). Her song “Face on a Cookie” (music by Earl Marrows) was added to the Lincoln Center's BROADWAY'S FUTURE SONGBOOK series in May 2021 and premiered at Rattlestick Theatre. Her 30 minute musical “RAPPLESTILTSKIN: THE REAL GRIMM SHADY” (music by Earl Marrows) has been featured on The Latest Draft podcast. Early forays into the world of entertainment include parodies of The Today Show (“The Tomorrow Show”). She co-founded Lymelight Productions, a nonprofit theatre company that raises money for children with Lyme Disease. In 2012, she graduated from The Second City's Comedy Studies Program and wrote the opening number to their revue: “Kick Ass Class (With A Dark Past).” She founded Daily Rap, a segment in which she summarizes the news of the day through, you guessed it, rhyme.

Joshua Vranas (Book, Music) is a songwriter and storyteller originally from Richmond, VA. He is known for MY PET DRAGON with book and lyrics by Maggie Moe, THE LONG ROAD, and EMMA AND THE WEST, a 20-minute musical audio drama with words by Clare Fuyuko Bierman. His work has been featured by Lincoln Center's BROADWAY'S FUTURE SONGBOOK, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre's VILLAGE VOICES, and the Cutting Room. He was a top 5 nominee for the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards in 2021 and has recently received the Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowship in 2020 and the Frederick Loewe Award from ASCAP in 2019 for his dedication to the craft of music composition for entertainment. Currently, he is working on a commission with Clare Fuyuko Bierman for Youth Theatre Northwest in Seattle, WA. Joshua is a graduate of the NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program (Cycle 30) in New York, where he lives with his husband and his rabbit. (www.joshuavranas.com)

Comments