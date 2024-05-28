Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department (The Green Room 42's Version) Set For This Weekend

The performance is on Sunday, June 2 at 9:30pm.
The Green Room 42 will present Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department (The Green Room 42's Version) on Sunday, June 2 at 9:30pm. This performance will also be live-streamed.
"Down Bad" for Taylor Swift? You will definitely not "hate it here." Feel all the feels with the wistful words of Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department. Enjoy a night of reflecting and healing at The Green Room 42. Co-produced by Jackie Maroney and Julie Biancheri.
Julie Biancheri (Thoroughly Modern Millie at Titusville Playhouse, West Side Story at The Henegar)
Jackie Maroney (She's All Bach Podcast, 54 Sings Movie Musicals)
Joshua Turchin (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 13: The Musical (Netflix), Schmigadoon)
Ashley Oviedo (Nuncrackers at Milwaukee Rep)
Jaclyn Wood (54 Sings Movie Musicals, Little Women at Watershed Theatre)
Tori Jeanine (Singer/Songwriter)
Peyton Ávila Herzog (Gypsy at Theatre Aspen)
Katie Newton (Jesus Christ Superstar at Tulane Summer Lyric)
Joseph Keegan (A Christmas Carol at The Walnut Street Theatre)
Music Direction/Piano: Joshua Turchin
Drums: Olivia Kelly
Bass: Braeden Myers
Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department (The Green Room 42's Version) will play at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, June 2 at 9:30pm+Livestream. Tickets start at $21, with no food or beverage minimum.
