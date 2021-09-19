TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest Plays Seventh Year At The Triad On October 4th

EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN OVER 40 COMPETE IN 7th ANNUAL "TOMATOES GOT TALENT" CONTEST AT THE TRIAD ON OCTOBER 4



RANDIE LEVINE-MILLER HOSTS AND PERFORMS.

RANDIE LEVINE-MILLER

JUDGES ARE LEE ROY REAMS, MARGOT ASTRACHAN AND KEN WAISSMAN.

LEE ROY REAMS

MARGOT ASTRACHAN

KEN WAISSMAN

CORINNA SOWERS ADLER GUEST STARS

CORINNA SOWERS ADLER

11 FINALISTS, ONLY ONE TOP TOMATO





11 extraordinary women over 40 have been hand-picked to appear in the finals of the 7th annual "Tomatoes Got Talent" contest at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, on Monday, October 4 at 7 pm. Co-produced and hosted by Randie Levine-Miller (who also performs), the finals are always full of surprises, laughs, affirmation, and the occasional show-stopping triumph.



Sponsored by the women's lifestyle media company Thethreetomatoes.com, "Tomatoes Got Talent" and co-produced by its publisher Cheryl Benton, "Tomatoes Got Talent" is a showcase for women who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, but who consider the craft of singing and performing to be integral to their lives.



This year's blue-ribbon jury consists of Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams, and the Tony Award-winning Broadway producers Margot Astrachan and Ken Waissman. The show's music director is Paul Chamlin.

Paul Chamlin





Making a special guest appearance is the acclaimed singer and Tony-nominated educator Corinna Sowers Adler. Also performing as a guest will be therapist and gerontologist Merrill Stone, who was a runner-up in the first "Tomatoes Got Talent" in 2014. Last year's Tomatoes contest was uprooted in April 2020. For tickets and information visit www.thethreetomatoes.com

Merrill Stone





Here they are, the finalists:



A Senior Ms. America NY runner-up, Carol Barnett recently retired after 45 years as a chef.

Businesswoman and mom Susie Clausen decided to pick up the saxophone and singing lessons under five years ago.



Judith George owns her own video production company and is a stand-up.

Reared in the South, Jo Jones is an accomplished acrobatic baton twirler and former pre-school teacher.



Shana Kahn is a fashion executive for Ralph Lauren.

A student of the piano and ukulele, Lisa Kerr is a risk manager with a major corporation.



Robin Lyon-Gardiner is a full-time real estate broker.



Jean Marcley is a blind stand-up and self-worth coach.



Kara Masciangelo has worked for many years at the Federal Reserve Bank.



Deana Monaco is a legal assistant at Morgan Stanley.



Leyla Zaloutskaya is a global IT trainer for the United Nations.



The reigning champion is 2019 winner Christina Connors.

Christina Connors

The 2018 winner was Sheree Sano.

Sheree Sano

The Jurors: The beloved Broadway song and dance man Lee Roy Reams counts "42nd Street" (Tony nomination); "The Producers;" and "Hello Dolly!" among his voluminous credits; Margot Astrachan won a Tony as a producer of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" and counts "The Prom," "The Realistic Joneses, and "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever" among her Broadway credits, Ken Waissman is the Tony Award-winning producer of "Grease," "Agnes of God," "Torch Song Trilogy," and "Over Here."



Super hostess Randie Levine-Miller has produced, hosted, and entertained at countless star-studded musical entertainment events. Her regular "Randie's Roundtables" at Sardi's, The Palm, and now online as well, bring together theater insiders and major stars, for story-filled off-the-record lunches. (These are by invitation only.) Her theater column, "Broadway Babe," distributed by thethreetomatoes.com, consistently uncovers amazing clips, secrets, and insights about major stars past and present, to which she adds her own often hilarious anecdotes.



Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton is growing the Thethreetomatoes franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the popular online newsletter on Thethreetomatoes.com ("The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids"), she cheers women of all walks and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures.



For tickets to experience, this year's bumper crop of talent at the 7th annual "Tomatoes Got Talent" contest at The Triad Theatre, on Monday, October 4 at 7 pm, visit www.thethreetomatoes.com. Tickets are $35 with a two-drink minimum.