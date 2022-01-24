TODD BUONOPANE: ALL WASHED UP Announced At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 presents Todd Buonopane In "All Washed Up" on January 28th at 7:00pm. Live in person or streaming for 24 hours!

In 2020, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Bathtub Theatre became an internet sensation. Well, Todd is out of the tub and onstage. Singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage, Todd is out to prove that he is truly All Washed Up.

All Washed Up comes back to Green Room after sold out performances at Green Room, 54 Below and 2 successful weeks in Provincetown.

Adam Feldman of TimeOutNY calls All Washed Up "A delight from beginning to end; sweet joyful, very well sung, and ultimately quite moving." "Effervescent, utterly charming and delightfully fun", says Jena Tesse Fox of Stagebiz.com. And Lin Markz of broadwayworld.com exclaims "You'll never want to wash this man out of your hair."

Music Direction by Kevin David Thomas (Broadway's A Little Night Music and Les Miserable).

TODD BUONOPANE in All Washed Up plays the Green Room 42 on January 28th at 7:00pm. In person tickets start at $29 and streaming tickets start at $19. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

Todd Buonopane has appeared on Broadway as Jean-Michel in Cinderella, Roger in Grease, Amos in Chicago and many characters in...Spelling Bee. He has toured the U.S. with The Play That Goes Wrong, Godspell and Chicago (which he has also performed in Dubai, Seoul and Tokyo). Off-Broadway credits include The Butter & Egg Man, Henry & Mudge, and The New Yorkers at City Center Encores! Regionally, he has performed at the Alliance, The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, MUNY, Signature, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue, Ordway, Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Maine State and Barrington.

TV credits include roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Braindead, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: CI, and 30 Rock (as Weinerslav). Todd is a Councilor for Actors' Equity Association and a proud graduate of The University of Michigan. He is the creator and star of a quarantine project called #BathtubTheatre.