THOU WILT SCREAM to Kick Off Drunk Texts Residency At The Duplex

Ghostface is going Shakespearean in the Drunk Texts performance of Robert Price's Thou Wilt Scream!

They're breaking the second rule for surviving a horror film though - this party will have plenty of booze and drinking games, and you're invited. Will they make it to the sequel? Let's find out on Friday, February 4th at 9:30pm at the Duplex! $15 (+ 2 drink minimum), $20 at the door - tickets at thedrunktexts.com.

About The Drunk Texts: Join them as their team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even safely volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with them as they bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.