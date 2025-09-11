THE VOICE's Kimberly Nichole's to Present ROCK REVIVAL at Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kimberly Nichole will bring Rock Revival to Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar on Friday, September 27th at 8:00 PM. Known for her explosive stage presence and genre-bending artistry, Nichole invites audiences on a soul-stirring journey through the roots and legacy of rock music.

Themed “From the ginhouse, to the church house, to the juke joint,” the evening traces the diverse influences that shaped the genre, weaving blues, gospel, and raw rock energy into a singular experience. Dubbed the “rock ballerina,” Nichole infuses her performances with theatrical flair and emotional power, offering a fresh lens on rock’s enduring spirit.

Set in the intimate atmosphere of the Sugar Bar (254 W. 72nd Street), Rock Revival promises a night of anthemic vocals, powerhouse instrumentation, and an unapologetic celebration of rock’s timeless influence. Guests are encouraged to embrace the night’s theme with sanctified white attire for a fully immersive experience.

Largely known for being a finalist on NBC’s The Voice and the MC of the Box New York/London, Kimberly Nichole has been performing world wide for over a decade. She made her Broadway debut in 2018 in the limited engagement of ROCKtopia, where The New York Times praised her performance. She has shared the stage with Slash (Guns N Roses), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Ledisi, Cory Henry, Janelle Monae and more. Kimberly will also be debuting new music during the ROCK REVIVAL, music she’s been working on with Nashville based songwriter/producers Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly (Louis York, Jessie J, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, The Shindellas, Miley Cyrus, Adam Lambert, Bono).

Tickets are $30, and reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited capacity. To reserve, call 212-579-0222.