THE VIOLET HOUR to Premiere Second New Podcast BETWEEN THE DEVIL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The first two episodes will premiere Monday, September 21.

The scripted horror podcast network THE VIOLET HOUR will premiere its second new podcast, BETWEEN THE DEVIL, on Monday, September 21, with the first two episodes.

Craving adventure, a young girl in 18th century Europe stows away aboard her father's newly-christened merchant ship. Instead of adventure, she finds terror on the high seas, as rampant paranoia grips the crew, and unseen malevolent forces commandeer the vessel for their own purposes. BETWEEN THE DEVIL's eight-episodes will run weekly, on Mondays, through October 26.

Listen to the trailer now at https://www.violethourmedia.com/between-the-devil

THE VIOLET HOUR is a premium horror fiction podcast network. Visit them online at VioletHourMedia.com and follow @VioletHourMedia on social media.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You