THE UGLY DUCKLING World Premiere Musical Opens At Downtown Cabaret

Connecticut's Downtown Cabaret Theatre will present the world premiere of The Ugly Duckling musical on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The classic tale gets a magical new twist in this hopeful and fun family show!

Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Producer alongside Artistic Director Phill Hill. The production is directed and written by DCT regular Andrea Pane, choreographed by Carly Jurman, and musically directed by Aron Smith, with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman (dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon), sound design by Matt Feeney, and stage management by Lauren Fisher. Performers include Ashley DePascale, Karen Hanley, Steve Belli, Andrea Pane, Heather Abrado, and Carly Jurman, and swing Sophie Katz.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Theatre, TYA shows, and Concerts, as well as special events.

The Ugly Duckling opens on Saturday, January 7th and runs through Sunday, February 5th. For tickets and more information, visit www.MyCabaret.org or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap-accessible theatre.