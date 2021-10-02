THE SONGS OF HOWARD ASHMAN to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Songs of Howard Ashman, a special concert celebrating lyricist Howard Ashman. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Howard Ashman was an extraordinary writer, lyricist, director, and leader in the entertainment industry, creating award-winning songs for a variety of shows, films, and television. Among his numerous creations, his most recognized projects include Little Shop of Horrors, Smile, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast. His talent was recognized through a multitude of awards and honors, including two Oscars, two Golden Globes, four Grammys, a Drama Desk Award, a London Evening Standard, and the prestigious status of Disney Legend. Howard's life would be cut short when he passed away from AIDS in March 1991. To celebrate what would be Howard's 70th birthday, an array of talent from entertainment and Broadway will come together to pay tribute to Howard's legacy, taking audiences through a musical journey to become Part of His World.

This special presentation will feature appearances by (listed alphabetically):

Arielle Crosby, Danny Feldman, Liz Flemming, Sam Gravitte, Michael I Haber, Teresa Hui, Joomin Hwang, Jesse JP Johnson, Dillon Klena, Tatiana Lofton, Jaygee Macapugay, Katie Nail, Allison Posner, Jed Resnick, Darius-Anthony Robinson, Eric Scherer, Sean Stephens, Carrie St Louis, Salisha Thomas, Ben Tracy, Drew Wutke, Noah Zachary, and Blake Zolfo. All performers are subject to change.

Rainbow Sun Productions in The Songs of Howard Ashman plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.