THE MUSIC OF HEATHERS, VASTHY & FRIENDS and More Upcoming at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 has announced their line-up through the end of November. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19



JAMIE KAREN



"If You're Coming, Don't Tell Me"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



"Jamie Karen is full of fire, lust and a sarcasm that masks her pain...a worthy successor to Chita Rivera and Rita Moreno." -- Kevin Nance, The Tennessean, Nashville. Jamie Karen makes her debut at Green room 42 in If You're Coming, Don't Tell Me. She has been fortunate to perform on Broadway and on Broadway tours, both nationally and internationally. She's a triple threat performer who has appeared in Man of La Mancha with Brian Stokes Mitchell, the national tour and Hollywood Bowl productions of Spamalot and more. Favorite roles have included Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, Rose Alvarez in Bye Bye Birdie, and Anita in West Side Story. An accomplished BMI songwriter, her music has been featured on national television. Join her for a front row view into the psyche of a performer and the journey that she's been on for the past 25 years, as told through original music, acoustic songs, and Broadway covers from such shows as Annie, Dear Evan Hansen, Woman of the Year, and Man of La Mancha. Spend an evening with this incredibly honest performer as she shares her triumphs and tribulations. With musical direction by Drew Wutke, featuring musicians Mark Papazzian and more to come. Special guests include Lana Schwartz, and more to come!

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20





VASTHY & FRIENDS



"Family Friendly Brunch"

Interactive family entertainment featuring music, dance, and joy!



2:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Vasthy Mompoint and her amazingly talented friends are proud to bring their one-of-a-kind brand of interactive children's entertainment to The Green Room 42! Produced by Vasthy Mompoint and Mason Granger, Vasthy & Friends is like "Sesame Street" meets Broadway... it's Mr. Rogers meets musical theater... it's music, dance, poetry, and fun for the whole family (including grown ups!) Featuring Alex Brightman, Dana Steingold, Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen, Kristolyn Lloyd, and many more, Vasthy & Friends is a brunch time musical theater adventure series combining live performance with virtual production for kids to engage with the arts in a way like no other. Join us for what will surely become your family's favorite Saturday afternoon! November 20th will feature Vasthy Mompoint, Alex Brightman, Kristolyn Lloyd, Divinity Roxx, Angel Lin, Lauren Molina, Rob Morrison, Mike Messer, and Mason Granger. Produced By Vasthy Mompoint & Mason Granger. Associate Producer: Leanne Gadow





THE MUSIC OF HEATHERS



"The GR42 Sings"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $39



F#%* ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW. Schools back in session, the party's ON and the candy store is OPEN this November at Green Room 42 with The Music of: HEATHERS. The rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy played a sold out tryout in Los Angeles, before successful Off-Broadway and West End runs. While the show is a high energy, dark comedy, it opens conversation about deep issues, including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and school violence. Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, this one night engagement will feature songs from the musical such as Beautiful, Candy Store, Dead Girl Walking, Seventeen and more. *This performance features adult themes and may be inappropriate for those under the age of 18.



Heathers: The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals www.concordtheatricals.com

Heathers: The Musical: Book, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. Based on the film written by Daniel Waters. Heathers: The Musical was originally directed Off-Broadway by Andy Fickman and choreographed by Marguerite Derricks.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21





TODD BUONOPANE



"All Washed Up"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



In 2020, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Bathtub Theatre became an internet sensation, about which Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek claimed "it makes me want to see him in every show!" Well, Todd is out of the tub and back onstage at Green Room 42! Under the music direction of Kevin David Thomas (Broadway's Les Miz, A Little Night Music), Todd is singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage that will set your gay heart ablaze! Don't miss the show that Adam Feldman from TimeOutNY called a "Delight from beginning to end" and Provincetown critics called a "Musical Theatre Orgasm"!

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22





AT THIS PERFORMANCE...



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $39

At This Performance ... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Broadway's Standbys and Understudies. Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of At This Performance ... at The Green Room 42. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. At This Performance ... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1037 Standbys, Understudies, and Alternates who have covered 4894 roles in 539 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Rockwell, Sarah Stiles and Jessica Vosk.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27





VASTHY & FRIENDS



"Family Friendly Brunch"

Interactive family entertainment featuring music, dance, and joy!



2:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



MICHAEL MOTT & FRIENDS





7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



The Green Room 42 presents the return of musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Where The Sky Ends, The Only One) in "Michael Mott & Friends". Celebrate the spirit of the season with Mott's original Holiday material as well as fan favorites from his impressive catalogue. Referred to as "a truly special songwriter" by BroadwayWorld. Ring in the Holidays with this joyous, heartwarming evening of lush melodies and rich lyrics from one of this generation's best theatrical songwriters.



Special guests Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent, Brooklyn) and Matt Bloyd (FOX's "The Four") join musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Where The Sky Ends, The Only One) in "Michael Mott & Friends" at The Green Room 42.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28





EVA NOBLEZADA



"So This Is Love"

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $49



Welcome back! Eva Noblezada is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.



Eva recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.





JOANNA CARPENTER



"Keeping It Together In Public"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Some people choose to wear their heart on their sleeve; other people lock their heart away in a hidden iron vault and try to save the world instead of maybe dealing with their own issues. Joanna Carpenter...is other people. Until now. For the first time, that vault is going to get cracked open and the songs, stories, loves, and losses will come spilling out. Let's laugh, let's cry, let's go off the rails. Let's drink to that. Directed by Joanna Carpenter. Music Direction by Drew Wutke. Arrangements by Drew Wutke & Joanna Carpenter.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29





AMY SPANGER SINGS HER FACE OFF



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Drama Desk nominee Amy Spanger will make her The Green Room 42 debut by singing her face off for one night only! This Broadway veteran of beloved shows including Kiss Me Kate, Rock Of Ages, Chicago, and The Wedding Singer will sing the songs of Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Pasek and Paul, Carole King, and more. Amy welcomes musical director, Paul Masse, who has led the Broadway orchestras of The Scottsboro Boys, The Gershwins' Porgy And Bess, and Holler If You Hear Me. Amy's special guests are the brilliant Lana Gordon from Broadway's Chicago, Jesus Christ Super Star, The Lion King, and Hadestown, and Amy's husband, superstar Brian Shepard, veteran of eight Broadway shows including Spamalot, Something Rotten, and My Fair Lady. Amy and Paul have curated a rocking set that will give you all the feels . . . and in true triple threat form, Amy might just dance for you!





AVIONCE HOYLES



"Dear Tina"

A love letter to Tina Turner



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Dear Tina.. is an explosive, high-energy, rock and roll music experience that celebrates the inspiring life and legacy of music icon, Tina Turner. Actor, singer and storyteller Avionce Hoyles (Memphis, Bat Out of Hell) honors his childhood inspiration in an electrifying rock concert featuring stories and songs made famous by the legendary Queen of Rock and Roll. Starring Avionce Hoyles. Music Direction by Darnell White. Developed and Directed by Daryl Stewart.

The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.