THE BRAT PACK Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Return to Birdland

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of "The Brat Pack" - featuring Broadway stars Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy - on Monday, June 12 at 7:00 PM. Four of Broadway's brightest lights bring back the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack for an encore performance of this raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of show tunes and standards. The show will feature musical direction by Isaac Hayward. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Kathryn Allison is a dynamic and sultry singer whose broad vocal range continues to surprise and entertain audiences throughout the US. In 2014 she was the winner of NYMF's "Next Broadway Sensation" and three months later made her Broadway debut in Aladdin. Since then, Ms. Allison has graced the stage in two more Broadway musicals: Wicked and the Tony-winning revival of Company. In 2019, she released her debut album, Something Real - produced by Grammy winner Dominic Fallacaro - to audience acclaim. Her voice has also appeared on Showtime's "Our Cartoon President" and John Cameron Mitchell's "Anthem: Homomunculus." Ms. Allison has premiered her solo shows at Paper Mill Playhouse, 54 Below, Rockwood Music Hall, and Joe's Pub. IG: @Kathryndallison Kathryn-Allison.com

Sam Gravitte is an actor, writer, and guitarist. He starred as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway, reopening the show in September 2021 after the theatre industry's hiatus. Other major professional credits include Almost Famous at The Old Globe Theatre, Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and his solo show "Songs That Raised Me," which he debuted at Birdland and has performed on both coasts. Sam is a graduate of Princeton University and currently lives in New York City.

is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. Luke has choreographed for Harry Connick, Jr. and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Palladium in London. Luke also performed in and choreographed Harry Connick, Jr.'s A Tribute to Cole Porter on Broadway in 2019. Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel (NYC) and Joya (Cancun, Mexico) as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and On Your Toes. His TV and film credits include dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers' Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, "Gossip Girl," "One Life to Live," "America's Got Talent," "The Colbert Report," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and "Annie Live!" Luke has performed as a soloist with the Manhattan Symphonie Orchestra, West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and American Pops Orchestra. His solo shows at Birdland have been electrifying audiences for several years.

is a Montclair State alumnus and New Jersey Native. He was last seen on Broadway playing the role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. He made his Broadway debut playing the role of Simba in Disney's The Lion King. Past shows include High School Musical (National Tour), High School Musical 2 (Fox Theater), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Off Broadway), The Apple Boys (Off Broadway), Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale, The Oscar Michaeux Suite, Love Around the Block at Hermes, and was The Emcee in Cabaret (Goodspeed Opera House). Jelani is a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star and Chita Rivera Award recipient. IG: @itsjelaniremy

is an Australian award-winning music director, multi-instrumentalist and arranger who has worked on a wide range of projects internationally. His Australian music direction credits include Ladies in Black (QTC), The Rabbits (Opera Australia), West Side Story (Opera Australia), Come Rain or Come Shine (MTC) and Muriel's Wedding (Global Creatures), for which he won a Helpmann Award. His international work includes Bad Cinderella (Broadway), King Kong (Broadway), Phantom of the Opera (Broadway), Into the Woods (Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera), The Mikado (New Zealand Opera), and The Secret River (STC / National Theatre London). Isaac's arranging work includes Muriel's Wedding, Ladies in Black, Come Rain or Come Shine, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, and arrangements with Alex Lacamoire for Sadler's Wells, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. He is recipient of a 2022 Mike Walsh Major Fellowship.

Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

May 11 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ty Stephens

Ty Stephens and his SoulJaazz bandmates shift gears to their cooler side with some special guests. Stephens is an award-winning singer/songwriter, entertainer/recording artist co-writer/producer, choreographer and star of the long-running "Shades Of Harlem" revue show; co-writer and original cast of "From My Hometown," appeared on Broadway in the original productions of Sophisticated Ladies and Marilyn, An American Fable. He has performed with Harry Belafonte, Gregory Hines, Phyllis Hyman, Patti Austin, Jeffrey Osborne, Phoebe Snow, Smokey Robinson, Jon Hendricks; at Carnegie Hall with Liza Minnelli and Natalie Cole, Ledisi, Savion Glover, and more. SoulJaazz, is entering his 5th Season at the world-famous Sporting Club in Monte Carlo as the Sporting Orchestra (opening for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Carlos Santana, Celine Dion, George Benson, Alicia Keys, Steely Dan, Sting, Eric Clapton and more), and recently returned from Japan with superstar Toshi Kubota's 25 Anniversary "Gold Skool" tour, and his 2nd tour of eastern Russia with his band, SoulJaazz, with the US State Department.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 15 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross - "They All Fall in Love"

In his salute to spring at Birdland, vocalist and pianist Steve Ross - widely heralded as "The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret" - will cover the concept of springtime love in the lower orders ("Any Little Fish," "The Dolphin"), and vernal celebrations ("In the Spring of the Year, " "Spring, Spring, Spring," "Paris in the Spring"). The lighter side of the season will celebrated with "Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here," and "April in Fairbanks." The thoughtful side will include Michel Legrand's "You Must Believe in Spring" and Harry Warren's "Spring Isn't Everything." The rueful side of spring will be represented by "Spring Is Here," and of course, "Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most." Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan's famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noël Coward's Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won't Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

May 25 ( Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jessica Fishenfeld

Award-winning vocalist and actor Jessica Fishenfeld, known for her "crystalline and pure voice" and "spot-on comedic timing" is a natural optimist in a rough-and-tumble town. With a springtime sprinkle of jazz, cabaret, and musical theater tunes, you'll be sure to forget all your troubles and get happy. Joined by pianist/music director Matthew Sheens and Sam Zerna on bass, you'll be gifted with a bouquet of toe-tapping classics and new favorites from Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, John Bucchino, Ann Hampton Callaway, and more. Jessica Fishenfeld recently was featured on "America's Got Talent" as an opera-singing aerialist. She "triumphed" (NY Observer) in New York City Opera's World Premiere of Stonewall, with "clean coloratura," (Opera News) and "spunky personality" (Opera Wire), made a "stand out" (New York Times) off-Broadway debut in Das Barbecü, and appeared in the series premiere of Sony Pictures' Panhandle. She recently released her debut EP The Nothing Lamp with Crossover Records, as well as several singles available on all streaming platforms.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 29 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Gavin Lee

"Steppin' Out with Fred Astaire"

The two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee makes his Birdland debut. Gavin played two Fred Astaire roles during his award-winning West End and Broadway career, so with a little help from Gershwin, Berlin, Porter and a pair of tap shoes, he will fill this evening with songs and stories that made Fred a true star of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Gavin Lee just returned from the UK where he was playing Lumière in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium. He previously originated the role of Squidward in The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway (Drama Desk Award and Tony Award nomination). Two of his favourite roles have been Thénadier in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables and the title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Madison Square Garden. He originated the role of Bert in the West End and Broadway productions of Mary Poppins (Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Olivier and Tony Award nominations).

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

June 5 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli - "Mel and Ella Swing!"

Renowned pianist and singer Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combine their considerable talents return for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald. "Mel and Ella Swing!" includes favorites from the Great American Songbook ("The Man I Love," "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square," "Cheek to Cheek") and swinging standards from the world of jazz ("Too Close for Comfort," "Oh, Lady Be Good!").These two performers have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music that's not often seen these days. It's an incredible and joyful evening featuring Patrick O'Leary on bass and Mark McLean on drums. Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes.. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with Liza Minnelli, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony's pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country. Billy also serves as musical director for such leading vocalists as Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Linda Lavin. He has recorded five solo CDs and his latest CD release "Billy's Place" (Club44 Records). Stravelli's pairing of a jazz artist's musicianship with an ability to interpret lyrics and connect with an audience has led to a richly varied career. She regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers and has headlined domestic and international jazz festivals including the 2021 & 2018 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival in New Paltz, NY, the 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Santiago, Chile, the 2016 All That Jazz Festival in Eleuthera, Bahamas and the 2014 Maree Sonore Festival in Venice, Italy.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 8 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Phillip Officer - "Second Time Around"

Greeted by a sold-out audience this past September, Phillip Officer stepped back up to the microphone after more than a decade's absence from the NYC theater and music scene. "Second Time Around" embraces change and how it affects our lives. Celebrating a coterie of great writers and artists who have influenced this musical journey, including Peggy Lee, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Irving Berlin, Cher, Johnny Mercer, and more.Featured musicians include Mark Hartman on piano, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, and Erik Friedlander on cello. The show is directed by Bill Russell. Officer built a commanding reputation for his arresting commitment to lyrics. The New York Times complimented him as "a master of lyric interpretation...a textbook example of pop understatement." Phillip made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated musical Side Show. He was featured in the original cast of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, and is the recipient of multiple New York Nightlife, Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, and Backstage Bistro Awards. Rex Reed proclaimed, "In a world often devoid of authenticity, the engaging performer, Phillip Officer, is the real deal."

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 19 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas - "A 60's Songs Juneteenth Jubilee"

Thirteen-time MAC Award,two-time Backstage Bistro Award and Nightlife Award Winner Natalie Douglas returns to Birdland to collaborate with her longtime music director, Mark Hartman (2022 Drama Desk Nominee) as they perform the songs of decade, including "Blackbird," "Mississippi Goddam," "Freedom Day," "Compared To What?" and many others. They celebrate this federal holiday with music, friendship, laughter, healing, and hope! Natalie Douglas has been called "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning "Tributes" monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand and more) ran from Summer 2017 thru January 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart.

$35 tables / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum