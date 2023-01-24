THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: MILEY VS. HANNAH to be Presented at 54 Below in February

54 BELOW will present The Best of Both Worlds: Miley vs. Hannah produced and directed by Morgan Milone. Coming to you live from "Broadway's Living Room", you'll get the best of both worlds with this nostalgic pop concert, featuring songs by hit artist Miley Cyrus and her alter ego, Hannah Montana. With songs from all walks of Miley/Hannah's life, you're guaranteed to have a blast. Be a true friend and don't miss out on our performers living their popstar dreams!

The Best of Both Worlds: Miley vs. Hannah plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 15th, 2023. There is a $30-$30 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

FEATURING

With fourteen performers, rounding out the cast will be Morgan Milone, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Jacquelyne Paige, Kevin O'Leary, Grace Chermak, Katelyn Crall, Sarah Helbringer, Caroline Bachman, Wesley Cappiello, Juliana A. Bentancur, Austin Turner, Cydney Clark, Elora von Rosch and Christian Melhuish. The show is music directed by James Stryska on piano, Tonie Nguyen on guitar and Shane Corwin on drums.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.