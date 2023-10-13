Susanne Mack Brings SEA LEGS to Pangea Next Month

Celebrated cabaret chanteuse Susanne Mack navigates a variety of calm and stormy nautical-themed tunes in the debut of her new cabaret show, "Sea Legs." Joined by Jody Shelton on the piano, this world premiere helmed by cabaret legend Barb Jungr plays Fridays, November 10 and 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, NYC.

In "Sea Legs," Ms. Mack musically navigates story and song through an unchartered collection of lively shanties, salty melodies, and other ocean-adjacent tunes from Noël Coward and George Gershwin to Amanda McBroom and Barry Gibb. Susanne Mack is a regular in the NYC cabaret scene whose previous shows "Reconciliation" and "Fragments" received critical acclaim.

"Like music, the sea is in constant motion, always changing - its colors, sights, and sounds are never the same," says Ms. Mack. "The sea gives us ample distraction and escape, excitement, and reassurance. I wanted to create a show that encapsulates these waves in life that connect us all."