Susan Neuffer Reprises AN ELPEE'S WORTH OF TODD At Don't Tell Mama, November 12

Singer Susan Neuffer returns to the cabaret stage with a reprise of her show, An Elpee's Worth of Todd, on Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM and Sunday, November 20 at 4:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama. Musical direction is by MAC award winner Gerry Dieffenbach, directed by MAC award winner Lennie Watts.

Neuffer is celebrating by presenting some tuneful gems-mostly from Todd's early albums-and some "Todd-adjacent" artists. Also appearing with Dieffenbach on piano and vocals, are Wendy Russell on vocals and Louis Tucci on bass.

Todd Rundgren's best-known songs-"I Saw the Light," the ballads "Hello, It's Me" and "Can We Still Be Friends" and the novelty song "Bang on the Drum All Day"-suggest that he is a gifted pop songwriter, but Rundgren is a musical maverick. Once he had a taste of success with his 1972 gold record "Something/Anything?" Rundgren chose to abandon stardom and, with it, conventional pop music. He became a pioneer not only in electronic music and progressive rock, but in music video, computer software, and Internet music delivery as well. He was also an extremely successful producer of other artists, including Meat Loaf, Grand Funk Railroad, Patti Smith and the New York Dolls.

Cover charge: $20.00 plus a 2-drink minimum CASH ONLY. ($5 discount for MAC and SAG-AFTRA) Reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St., New York, NY.