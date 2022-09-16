Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Survivor's Josh Canfield Joins VILLAIN: DEBLANKS At The Green Room 42

During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Survivor's Josh Canfield Joins VILLAIN: DEBLANKS At The Green Room 42

NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy welcomes the charismatic and clever Josh Canfield (The Great Comet, CBS's Survivor) to the lineup Saturday, October 29 at The Green Room 42.

He joins the always-hilarious Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day), Broadway dynamo Donna Vivino (Wicked, Hairspray), the stealthy wit of Tony Nominee John Cariani (The Band's Visit, Caroline, or Change), NYC cabaret sensation Natalie Douglas (13-time MAC award winner), and the irresistible radiance of Allison Mackie (Frasier, The Big C). Hunter Ryan Herdlicka had to withdraw from Monday night's show, but he will join another monthly cast later this fall.

During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States; where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted so many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and we are looking forward to contributing to their legacy each month.

A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.

Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 29. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.


