Stephanie Turci Joins The Cast Of Women Of The Wings Volume III At Feinstein's/54 Below

Stephanie Turci joins the cast of Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14th!

Stephanie recently became an AEA member in The Great Gatsby at the Bay Street Theater, and is thrilled to be a part of the union! Other career highlights include: BMI reading of The Fault in Our Stars: The Musical [Hazel Grace], Death By Clichè: A Short Film [Lead], and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat [State Theater of NJ].

Stephanie also writes, records, and sings for her funk-pop band 'Sunday Gravy'. They play all around the city at venues like: The Bitter End, Pianos, and Rockwood Music Hall! Follow Stephanie on Instagram for news on upcoming shows [@sturci]

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.

Previously announced writers include Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Mia Moravis, and Murphy Smith. Cast members to include Jordan Eagle, Christine Rosenblatt, and Murphy Smith - stay tuned for additional casting and writer announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum - use the discount code WINGS5 for $5 off Main Dining Room seats. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You