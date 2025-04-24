Spotlight: TOM KITT & FRIENDS at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony®, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Tom Kitt will return to 54 Below with a special and unique series of concerts…

From Tom Kitt: Having turned 50 this past year, I suddenly have found myself with the urge to explore my body of work and take stock of all the projects I have been fortunate enough to be a part of. And so, along with an incredible line-up of friends, I am going to create four distinct evenings in which I get the opportunity to perform songs from different periods of creativity.

They will be as follows: Concert 1, April 29 – 1994-2006 – This concert will feature work from my earliest writing period, including my very first songs written with Brian Yorkey as well as songs from Feeling Electric/Next to Normal and High Fidelity. The performance on April 29 will feature: Caissie Levy (Next to Normal on the West End, Caroline, or Change, Disney’s Frozen) Tony Award® winner Maleah Joi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen) Patti Murin (Disney’s Frozen, Lysistrata Jones) Julia Murney (Wicked) Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit (Next to Normal, Sweeney Todd, Moulin Rouge!) and more stars to be announced!

Concert 2, April 30 – 2007-2014 – This concert will include songs from American Idiot, Freaky Friday, Bring it On, and If/Then. The performance on April 30 will feature: Heidi Blickenstaff (Jagged Little Pill, Something Rotten!, The Addams Family) Colin Donnell (Almost Famous off-Broadway tryout, The Shark is Broken, Violet) Mandy Gonzalez (Sunset Boulevard, Hamilton, In the Heights) Patti Murin (Disney’s Frozen, Lysistrata Jones) Henry Platt (Sing On!) and more stars to be announced!

Concert 3, May 2 – 2015-2024 – This concert will cover work from the immediate pre- and post- pandemic years: Flying Over Sunset, The Visitor, Jagged Little Pill, Almost Famous, Superhero, Reflect. The performance on May 2 will feature: Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin (Superhero off-Broadway, Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow) Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Bring It On, Summer, A Bronx Tale) Michael Kitt Casey Likes (Almost Famous, Back to the Future) Elena Shaddow (Superhero workshop, The Visit, La Cage aux Folles) Pearl Sun (If/Then, Come From Away) Lola Tung (Almost Famous at the Eugene O’Neill, Hadestown, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and more stars to be announced!

Concert 4, May 3 – 2025 — This concert will feature songs from the projects that are to come… The performance on May 3 will feature: Anna Bakun Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton (Into the Woods, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Hamilton) Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby, First Date) Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Bring It On, Summer, A Bronx Tale) Alysha Deslorieux (The Visitor, Hamilton, Once on this Island) Jonathan Dokuchitz (The Look of Love, The Boys from Syracuse, Hairspray) Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Disney’s Newsies) Liz Leclerc and more stars to be announced!

Comments