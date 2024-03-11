Spotlight: Melba Moore Spreads Love at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award® winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore returns to Broadway's Living Room with From Broadway, With Love - journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing Background Vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin which led to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical "Purlie."

Accompanied by a band trio and a visual pictorial presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will present a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more; taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational.

