Songbook Sundays Continues at Dizzy's Club With IT MIGHT AS WELL BE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with It Might as Well Be Rodgers & Hammerstein, April 21st at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

It Might as Well Be Rodgers & Hammerstein jumps into spring as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates the most famous songwriting team in Broadway musical history.

This Songbook Sundays swings the duo’s legendary standards from shows like Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, The King and I, South Pacific, and more from Surry With the Fringe On Top to It Might as Well Be Spring.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features five-time Grammy Award nominee Karrin Allyson, Broadway’s Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jenn Gambatese and JALC rising star Tyreek McDole.

Music director Tedd Firth leads a band of all-stars including Endea Owens on bass (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Bryan Carter on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Tony Award winner) and Coby Petricone-Berg on alto saxophone (Juilliard).

With some breezy stories, it’s a swinging spring celebration.

Ms. Winer said: “The great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli once said, when I asked if he’d enjoyed a gig, ‘Listen—if it’s not fun, we should all go home.’ We’ve created that fun place with our Dizzy’s Songbook Sundays—a place where audiences and artists gather together for the joy of the music and community.”

One of New York’s most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its third year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, and Frank Loesser. It will continue with a celebration of Johnny Mercer (June 9). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $65, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. To purchase, visit: Jazz.org/dizzys