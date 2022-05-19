Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shoshana Bean, Taylor Iman Jones, Samantha Pauly, and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT at Sony Hall

The performance is on June 27 at 8pm.

May. 19, 2022  
The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, in partnership with NYC Pride, has announced the lineup for its next original event, Broadway Sings Taylor Swift. On June 27 at 8pm, a bombshell cast of stars including Tony Nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Taylor Iman Jones (the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada), and Samantha Pauly (Six), will belt out brand new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Taylor Swift, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

Also featured in the lineup are Amber Ardolino (Funny Girl), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton), J. Daughtry (The Color Purple), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Ari Groover (Tina), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Gracie McGraw, Jo Ellen Pellman ("The Prom"), Zak Resnick (Mamma Mia!), and Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Taylor Swift's award-winning albums, including "Shake it Off", "You Belong With Me", "Love Story" and "Blank Space". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked), in partnership with NYC Pride. For more information about NYC Pride and its 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Heritage of Pride, head to their website: https://www.nycpride.org/.

The Broadway Sings series, created in 2012, has given tribute to artists such as Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and most recently, Adele. More information, including details about the upcoming Broadway Sings Whitney Houston concert, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.



