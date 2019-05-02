Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz, Joe Iconis, and More Set for 54 Below This Month

Next month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz, MAY 1 & 2 AT 7:00PM

Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) present their new work in development at Feinstein's/54 Below. After sharing the stage in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Rent, and The Last Five Years, Sherie and Norbert reunite once again for an investigation of their twenty plus year creative partnership in musical theatre. This will be a night you won't want to miss!

Musical direction by Todd Almond (Girl From the North Country, Hello Again).

$120-$130 cover charge. $155 VIP seating. $185-190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE Nadia Quinn SHOW, MAY 1 AT 9:30PM

Nadia Quinn, star of Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Robber Bridegroom, and a great many of television's commercials, debuts an elegant, yet casual, cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below. Fans of Nadia's twee comedy band, Summer & Eve, will love this new solo show - it's like seeing a post-Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks, but funny. Prepare for a night of music (mostly humorous), stories (mostly embarrassing), and prizes (mostly from the dollar store). You'll laugh at least once, and that alone is worth the price of admission. But, honestly, can you put a price on laughter?

Featuring: Matt Cusack, Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Ameara Wahhab, Aaron Quinn, and more to be announced!

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

STARRY: A POP-ROCK MUSICAL ABOUT VINCENT VAN GOGH, MAY 2 AT 9:30PM & MAY 3 AT 11:30PM

For one Starry Night, Feinstein's/54 Below will be painted with the colors of Vincent van Gogh. Coming off their sold-out run at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles, this concert version of Dahan & D'Angelo's emotional and explosive Starry will be the first East Coast glimpse into the new pop-rock musical.

Join us as we travel to 19th century Paris for an unforgettable evening of soaring melodies and enlightening stories. Get up close and personal with a cast as stunning and eclectic as the artists of the time, and uncover the personalities, ideas, and breakthroughs that forever changed how we see the night sky.

Featuring: Jaime Lyn Beatty (Starkid's A Very Potter Musical, The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals), Nathan Chester, Mariah Rose Faith (Starkid's The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals), Natalie Llerena, Michael Mahany (Wicked, Rock Of Ages), Natalie Masini (Scissorhands), Dylan Saunders (Starkid's A Very Potter Musical, Twisted), Clayton Snyder ("Lizzie McGuire"), Huck Walton (Our Time: The Children Of Merrily We Roll Along), and special guest, Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera, Bedbugs)

Music & Lyrics: Matt Dahan

Book & Lyrics: Kelly D'Angelo

Orchestrations and Music Direction by: Matt Dahan

$35-$50 cover charge. $60-75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Paul Alexander Nolan, MAY 3, 4, & 7 AT 7:00PM

Paul Alexander Nolan has strongly impressed Broadway audiences with his starring roles in Escape To Margaritaville, Bright Star, Jesus Christ Superstar, Once, Chicago, and Doctor Zhivago, with a voice that "stops the audience's collective breath" (The Washingtonian) and has "rocked the emotional roof" (DC Metro Arts) through his extensive career.

Lauded by The New York Times as having an "expressive voice and wide acting range," Paul now brings his long-awaited cabaret solo debut to Feinstein's/54 Below! This musical road trip will feature a variety of styles from musical theatre to rock, country, bluegrass, folk, and pop.

Paul will be joined by special guest Carmen Cusack (Tony Award® nominee for Bright Star, Wicked) at all performances, and his Once co-star Jessie Fisher on May 7.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jesse Luttrell: SHOWSTOPPER! WITH THE Fred Barton BROADWAY BAND, MAY 3 AT 9:30PM

New York's hottest young entertainer dazzles in a contemporary celebration of Golden Age American entertainment from the spirit of Broadway to the glitz of Las Vegas.

Postmodern showstopper Jesse Luttrell takes audiences on a thrilling tour of time honored popular music, injecting his electric performance style into swing, standards, Broadway, and beyond! With a voice as big as his personality, Jesse Luttrell is sure to entertain showbiz aficionados of all ages.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS, MAY 4 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featured on May 4: Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), Marcus Lovett (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), Alex Getlin (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), Sophie Rapeijko (Broadway's Rising Stars), and more stars to be announced!

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54/54/54, MAY 4 AT 11:30PM

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each.

Back by popular demand after a wildly successful first edition in 2018, come witness the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.

Featuring: Preston Max Allen, Megan Amram, Max Ash, Baethoven, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Ally Bonino, Todd Buonopane, Melanie Brook, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Andrew R. Butler, Max Crumm, Yurel Echezarreta, Latoya Edwards, Danny Feldman, F. Michael Haynie, Katie Lee Hill, Jeff Hiller, Dee Hoty, Joe Iconis, Storm Lever, Charlotte Maltby, Cheech Manohar, Molly Model, Eric William Morris, Marissa Mulder, Taylor Ortega, Katerina Papacostas, Aubrey Peeples, Louis Peitzman, Ariane Rinehart, Robbie Rozelle, Heath Saunders, Ben Schrager, Phil Sloves, Philip Jackson Smith, Daniel Tepper, Ben Thornewill, Debbie Christine Tjong, Jared Weiss, Keith White, Angela Wildflower, Ari McKay Wilford, and many more to be announced!

Musical Direction/produced/hosted by Ben Caplan.

Produced/directed by Philip Romano.

$35.54 cover charge. $65.54 premium seating. 2 drink or $20.54 food & beverage minimum.

Joe Iconis & FAMILY, MAY 6, 12, & 26 AT 9:30PM

Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future.

Iconis has penned the musicals Be More Chill (currently playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," and his upcoming musicals include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse and Love In Hate Nation.

The concerts will feature performances from Joe Iconis & Family members Amara Brady, Liz Lark Brown, Nick Blaemire (5/26 only), Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (all shows except 5/26), Seth Eliser (all shows except 5/12), Alexandra Ferrara, Nick Frenay, Danielle Gimbal, Annie Golden, Alan H. Green (4/30 & 5/6 only), Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Rachel Lee, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Destinee Rea (all shows except 5/12), Krysta Rodriguez, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Lance Rubin (all shows except 5/26), Josh Plotner, Christina Sajous (5/6 only), George Salazar, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams. Cast subject to change.

The concerts are produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

For more information, visit: http://mrjoeiconis.com

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2018-2019 SEASON, FEAT. Lauren Marcus, Jason SweetTooth Williams, AND MORE!, MAY 6 AT 9:30PM

Every year, new faces join the Broadway community. No matter if they are fresh out of college or already legends on the YouTube cabaret circuit, getting that magical news is something they will never forget.

With giant ape puppets, a fabulous non-binary plural oracle, a devious ghost, and a whopping THREE Chers, this season is one for the books. From shows that premiered in Jersey, to shows about Jersey join us at Feinstein's/54 Below, as we celebrate the amazing and landmark 2018-2019 season of Broadway debuts.

Featuring: Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Johnny Brantley III (Beetlejuice), Leroy Church (King Kong), Robby Clater (Pretty Woman), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Michael Graceffa (The Cher Show), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Katerina Papacostas (Tootsie), Mallory Portnoy (Oklahoma!), Jack Sippel (The Prom), Noa Solorio (Gettin' the Band Back Together), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), Kalyn West (The Prom), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), and more to be announced!

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARCY & ZINA & FRIENDS, FEAT. Sierra Boggess, Natalie Weiss, AND MORE!, MAY 7 AT 9:30PM

Award-winning songwriters Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich celebrate over a quarter-century of romantic comedy writing with a one-night only, all-original show. Featuring the usual surprise Broadway guest or two (or five!), the evening promises old favorites, new debuts, and sneak peeks at upcoming projects.

Featuring: David Beach, Doug Besterman, Sierra Boggess, Todd Buonopane, Scott Coulter, Nathan Klau, Natalie Weiss, Rachel York

Band: Michael Croiter, MaryAnn McSweeney, and Peter Sachon

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY'S CLASS OF 2019, MAY 7 AT 11:30PM

Oklahoma City University's Class of 2019 is proud to make its NYC debut at Feinstein's/54 Below! Oklahoma City University has produced some of NYC's finest including Tony Award® winners, including Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara. Join us for a night featuring OCU's rising stars as well as some of their notable alumni for a memorable evening. See them now, before they take NYC by storm!

Graduates of the Oklahoma City University's MT, BFA, and Dance programs are working on Broadway, national tours, film, television, and regional theatre, and theatres across the country. Don't miss the chance to catch a rising star at this exclusive event!

Featuring: Ashley Arnold, Hannah Bach, Lyndsey Boyer, Megan Carpenter, Cole Cloutier, Natalya Fisher, Patty Irwin, Katelyn Jassoy, Anna Lasbury, Ian Douglas Marcontell, Jessica Martens, Carly Ann Moore, Collin O'Neill, Matthew Reindl, Janna Linae Schmid, Brandon Stalling, Celia Tedde, and Laura Leigh Turner

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Paulo Szot, MAY 9-11 AT 7:00PM

For a limited 3 night engagement only, and as part of his international tour, Feinstein's/54 Below audiences can prepare to swoon as the Tony Award® winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) lends his extraordinary voice to a luxurious program with songs from his native Brazil, celebrating the music of Tom Jobim and Frank Sinatra during their magical encounter 50 years ago, along with a selection of the most romantic Broadway songs.

It'll be some enchanted evening, be sure!

$55-$85 cover charge. $85-$105 VIP seating. $105-$130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOANNA PASCALE, MAY 9 AT 9:30PM

International recording and touring artist Joanna Pascale will be making her debut at Feinstein's/54 Below with her show Promise Me You'll Remember, Songs of Italian Heritage. Joanna, an accomplished vocalist of Jazz and The American Songbook with four well-received studio albums, sings songs of her Italian Heritage in this exciting new show!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTOR THERAPY PRESENTS SPRING AWAKENING IN CONCERT, MAY 9 AT 11:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at Feinstein's/54 Below- but with a twist! This time, they're singing the beloved score of Duncan Sheik & Steven Sater's rock musical SPRING AWAKENING. Directed by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) & ACTOR THERAPY's Director of Events Mathieu Whitman, the show will feature a slew of fabulous ACTOR THERAPY students & alumni performing alongside a 3-piece band.

Created by Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked) & Ryan Scott Oliver, ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

$25 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

HATCHED: PACE UNIVERSITY AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, MAY 10 AT 9:30PM & 11:30PM

Fresh work. Freshmen.

For those craving a night of innovative and off-beat musical theater with no shortage of drinks and a lively crowd, Pace University and Ryan Scott Oliver present an evening of songs from hot, new musicals-all written, performed and directed by freshmen from Pace University's BFA Musical Theater program. A high-energy crowd pleaser with striking melodies and an unruly attitude, Hatched, a yearly event, is always an electrifying night, and this is its 6th year in a row at Feinstein's/54Below! Get ready, New York, for this powerhouse of young talent and fresh new work to hit the stage.

$25-$45 cover charge. $50-$75 premium seating. For 9:30pm show: $25 food & beverage minimum. For 11:30pm show: 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

BALDWIN WALLACE MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2019, APRIL 14 AT 7:00PM

Join the senior class of Baldwin Wallace University's highly esteemed music theatre program as they kick off their senior showcase week in NYC!

Enjoy performances from New York's freshest new talent: Noa Luz Barenblat, Emmy Brett, Kelsey Anne Brown, Sam Columbus, Warren Egypt Franklin, Gillian Jackson Han, Courtney Hausman, David Holbert, Tia Karaplis, Amy Keum, Zach Landes, Matthew Henry Pitts, Joshua Regan, and Jake Slater!

$20 cover charge. $30 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Hull MAY 11 AT 9:30PM

Michael Hull returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for another night of song, dance*, and quality hijinks. After four sold-out performances at the iconic NYC venue, the cheeky tenor is back with new songs, stories, and more tricks up his sleeve than ever. Michael is joined for this engagement by Broadway guest stars, a puppet or two, and intranationally-present Boy Band sensation Five4Brunch.

Featuring: Michael Hull (Avenue Q, RENT, That Golden Girls Show), Jennifer Lauren Brown (Avenue Q), New material by Songwriters Alex Rubin & Mark Sanderlin, and other special guests to be announced!

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke

*Price of admission entitles you to dance. Michael will not dance.

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY BROADWAY MOTHER'S DAY, MAY 12 AT 1:30PM

Celebrate Mother's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below! Leading ladies from the world of Broadway and cabaret share the stage with their children and their moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. It's a Mother's Day celebration of moms - and this year it's at a special matinee time making it the perfect way for families to share to the day together. Moms are our first loves, our best friends, our fiercest defenders, and our first singing partners - now let's celebrate that in song. Back for a fourth year, this emotional concert will fill your heart and soul on Mother's Day!

Featuring: Joanna Gleason (Tony Award®-winner for Into the Woods), Aaron David Gleason (54 Sings David Bowie) and Stacey Bone-Gleason (ARC Stages), Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Misérables) and Abigail Agresta, Mary Lane Haskell (NBC's "Coat of Many Colors," Netflix's "Down From Dover") and Mary Donnelly Haskell (Concord Recording Artist, The Kennedy Center Presents), Jessica Hendy (Cats) with Beckett Hendy, Jamie Karen (Jersey Boys) and Kylie Deklin, Blaine Krauss (Kinky Boots, The Great Comet) and Denise Wilson, Janet Metz (Falsettoland, Marie Christine) and Phoebe Unger, Allison Posner (Broadway Baby Mamas) and Walter Bolin, Tracy Sallows (The Audience) with Mairéad O'Neill, Rachel Ulanet (Beauty and the Beast) with Alessia and Chiara Navazio, and more to be announced!

Please note that a special menu will be served for this performance only. We will be offering a delicious Mother's Day brunch that includes a three-course prix fixe meal and complimentary coffee or tea which will be charged at a cost of $50 per person. A children's a la carte menu will be available for guests under the age of 12.

Pricing does not include other beverages, tax, or gratuity.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. Required $50 three-course prix fixe meal and complimentary coffee or tea. A children's a la carte menu will be available for guests under the age of 12.

Matt Doyle AND THE WHISKEY 5, MAY 13 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

Matt Doyle returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, on his birthday, with a brand new set!

Matt was most recently seen starring in the Broadway-bound musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll. He has appeared on stage in Broadway hits like The Book of Mormon, War Horse, and Spring Awakening. He starred as Anthony in the hit Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd. His album, Uncontrolled, debuted in the Top 40 on the iTunes pop charts.

Joined by his band, The Whiskey 5, Matt will pay tribute to his favorite pop artists that inspired him along the way.

Arranged by Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman, Rent), the evening will feature music from legends like Queen, John Lennon, Leonard Cohen, and more.

Special guests: Margo Seibert (In Transit, Rocky), Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, The Heart of Rock and Roll), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Alex Finke (Come From Away, Sweeney Todd)

$35-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Jonathan Poretz: SEX, SWAGGER & SWING - SINATRA AND DARIN IN THE CONCERT THAT NEVER WAS, MAY 14 AT 7:00PM

Following a series of sold-out engagements at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco and at Feinstein's/54 Below, New York City native Jonathan Poretz returns!

To commemorate what would have been Bobby Darin's 83rd birthday and the 21st anniversary of the passing of Frank Sinatra, Jonathan returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his highly acclaimed show, Sex, Swagger & Swing: Sinatra and Darin in the Concert That Never Was.

Fans of Sinatra and Darin are as faithful and diehard as they come. You're either with or against one or the other. Though the two never shared a stage, Poretz brings these two musical icons together, in concert, for the first time.

Regardless of whose camp you're in, prepare yourself for an exhilarating musical evening as Poretz and his high octane, swingin', mini-Big Band, pit Sinatra and Darin classics against each other in a musical Clash of the Titans.

Among the song battles that will be played out on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage are "I've Got You Under My Skin" vs. "Mack The Knife," "I'm Gonna Live 'Til I Die" vs. "As Long As I'm Singing," "Fly Me To The Moon" vs. "Charade," "My Way" vs. "Beyond The Sea," "Moon River vs. Lazy River," "The Best Is Yet To Come" vs. "This Could Be The Start Of Something Big," "New York, New York" vs. "The Curtain Falls," and many more.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NYU/TISCH'S NEW STUDIO ON BROADWAY PRESENTS: NOT A SHOWCASE, MAY 14 AT 9:30PM

Who are these people?" - Most people in New York

"You can't call it a showcase" - The New Studio on Broadway Faculty

"Wait really, who are these people?" - Feinstein's/54 Below

The New Studio on Broadway's graduating class of 2019 from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts presents Not a Showcase. Directed and produced by the students themselves, this ~not showcase~ will not be filled with songs from the musical theatre canon and beyond.

These soon-to-be grads are not excited about culminating their four years with a one-night-only performance featuring Broadway alum of the New Studio on Broadway currently making their Broadway debuts! TO CLARIFY: This is definitely not a showcase and these graduating seniors are definitely not interested in pursuing musical theatre as a career. If you are still confused, just swing by the venue for some good food and drinks.

Featuring: Adam Lawrence, Akilah Ayanna, Anna Nguyen, Bailey Beaudoin-Scanlan, Bella Grace Harris, Brandon Salamone, Carly Kerr, CJ DiOrio, Dani Weiner, David Ossman, Erin McMillen, Gabriella Kessler, Glori Dei Filippone, Isis Bruno, Jack Brinsmaid, Javier Fox, Katherine Winter, Katie Rodgers, Katie Shults, Knox Van Horn, Lily Lester, Luana Psaros, Maddie Garbaty, Malcolm Durning, Marcel Werder, Matthew Berzon, Michela Masotti, Nicky Brenner, Nikki Amico, Noah Dunten, Oliver Prose, Olivia Rose Dean, Patrick K Yeboah, Princess Sasha Victome, Ray Fanara, Ryan Hudzik, Ryan S. Lowe, Sam Paley, and Victoria Preisman

Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

A DECADE OF SOUL - CLASSIC SOUL & MOTOWN TRIBUTE, MAY 15 AT 9:30PM

A Decade of Soul and their eight piece ensemble are proud to bring their Classic Soul & Motown tribute to Feinstein's/54 Below. Expect Classic Soul hits from legends like Marvin Gaye, Sam & Dave, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Jackie Wilson, Wilson Pickett, Ike & Tina, Jackson 5, Otis Redding, and many more. The show ran for over ten years on 42nd Street in Times Square and is a can't miss tribute to these legends and their multi-platinum hits. The performance is an energy filled evening that makes it very hard to stay in your seat and will have you singing along to each and every hit song during the evening. This one of a kind show brings back so many memories that you may even shed a tear!

Directed by Richie DePaul

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS THE LAST SESSION, MAY 16 AT 7:00PM

One of off-broadway's most beloved musicals, The Last Session, returns for one night only in this all-star concert at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Nominated for New York Drama League, New York Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Awards, The Last Session tells the story of Gideon, a dying pop star, who has scheduled one final recording session with his former band members and backup singers. Through the course of the session, Gideon is not only asked to confront his life's own life, but to inspire the life of a young fan who has traveled across the country to meet him.

Steve Schalchlin and Jim Brochu's musical weaves an intimate tapestry of love, laughter, and music, across an eclectic score that includes gospel, pop, and country.

Directed by Jim Brochu

Produced by Robert W. Schneider

Associate Produced by Ben Nissen

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Javier Colon FROM THE VOICE IS HOME, MAY 16 AT 9:30PM

There is something powerful about the feeling to return to a place of belonging. So much of our lives revolve around finding a place to call home. We keep building that home into something more and more familiar. Join Javier Colon from "The Voice" at his triumphant return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a celebration of the places we all call home. The combination of Javier's soaring voice and his resonating storytelling will create a connection with every member of the audience as this universal concept is explored through unique and compelling versions of all your Broadway favorites.

Javier Colon has a lot of heart. In fact, that heart is precisely why he captivated America as winner of the inaugural season of NBC's hit television show, "The Voice." It's why he never gave up on his dream of a career in music even in the face of numerous setbacks and what seemed like endless adversity. It's why every time he writes a song, it strikes a chord. According to Javier, "From an early age, I'd start mimicking the singers I'd hear on the radio," he recalls. "With encouragement from my mom and a few teachers, I started performing at school. After that, I wanted to be all over anything that had to do with music."

This presentation is proudly produced by Christine Donahue Brown and Renee Minahan, directed by Christy McIntosh-Newsom, and accompanied by musical director, Peter DeMarco.

Guest Performer: Arielle Jacobs

Currently starring on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs, has been called "one of the greatest theater artists of her generation" with a "powerful voice" who "could sing her way to world peace... literally." Her debut solo album A Leap in the Dark - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below is a story of dreams, hope, faith, fighting for what you believe in, and taking chances.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

John Lloyd Young: JUKEBOX HERO, MAY 17, 18, & 22-25 AT 7:00PM

The original Tony® and Grammy winning star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, John Lloyd Young, sings the Four Seasons and other giants of the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Tony® and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys. He's gone on to win the Lead Actor Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. Young made his West End debut, playing the role at London's Piccadilly Theatre, and he re-created his award-winning Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of Jersey Boys (2014)

Young played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as Marius in Les Misérables at the Hollywood Bowl, was the first-ever guest star invited to appear on Fox-TV's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning hit, "Glee;" guest starred opposite Michael Chiklis on CBS' drama, "Vegas;" and played the title role in the family comedy film Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay! opposite Lainie Kazan. Mr. Young has played Carnegie Hall, the White House, Lincoln Center, New Year's Eve in Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, the New York City Marathon, San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, McCarter Theatre Center, New York's Town Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

Music Direction by Tommy Faragher

$75-$95 cover charge. $110-$120 VIP seating. $140-$155 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE MUSIC OF Ben Caplan: I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT, MAY 17 AT 9:30PM

Following his well-received debut concert, composer Ben Caplan returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with his new song cycle. In I Don't Want to Talk About It, Ben tackles the subjects and stigmas of mental illness with humor, honesty, and empathy. Come join Ben and a cast of some of your favorite Broadway performers as they push the boundaries of how society discusses mental health.

Featuring: PJ Adzima (The Book Of Mormon), Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County), Jake Boyd (Wicked, Sweeney Todd), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Alan H. Green (School Of Rock, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Andrew Kober (School Of Rock, Alice By Heart), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound Of Music), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen, Alice By Heart), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Ben Schrager (ms. Estrada, The Flea), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), and more to be announced!

Produced by Jen Sandler

Directed and Music Directed by Ben Caplan

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

PORTER CARROLL, JR. MAY 19 AT 9:30PM

Welcome back to Feinstein's/54 Below, Porter Carroll, Jr. founder of Atlantic Starr, the R&B/Pop hit machine from the 70's, 80's, and 90's. Now performing worldwide with the number one selling duo in music history Daryl Hall & John Oates as their percussionist and vocalist, Porter is also headlining his own sold out shows, The Evolution of Cabaret, an innovative cabaret/nightclub act that puts a new exciting spin on popular classics never before seen on the Jazz club and cabaret circuit. Featuring a tasty panoply that runs the gamut from R&B and improvisational jazz to soul, funk, blues, Rock & Roll and more, this is a must see show!

Musical Direction is by Wali Ali (guitar), featuring a band that includes David Livolsi (bass), Danny Obadia (keyboard), and Joel Rosenblatt (drums).

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN MUSICAL THEATRE SHOWCASE, MAY 18 AT 11:30PM

The University of Michigan Musical Theatre Class of 2019 makes its NYC cabaret debut at Feinstein's/54 Below! Come and meet the 20 newest faces in town and see them sing live before they embark on their performing careers. Comprising diverse backgrounds and experiences, the 2019s cannot wait to share their voices and become a part of the entertainment world. Join MT19 at Feinstein's/54 Below so you can say "you saw them when..."!

Class of 2019: Allie Re, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Ben Ahlers, Blake Roman, Christopher Washington, Cydney Clark, Emilie Kouatchou, Griffin Binnicker, Isabel Stein, Jamie Colburn, Justin Showell, Lake Wilburn, Leanne Antonio, Liam Allen, Lorna Courtney, Matthew Edward Kemp, McKenzie Kurtz, Megumi Nakamura, Nevada Riley, Spencer LaRue, Sydney C. Shepherd, and Thomas Laub

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum

ALL ABOUT DOGS. IN SONG. FEATURING Karen Ziemba & MORE!, MAY 19 AT 7:00PM & MAY 23 AT 9:30PM

Deborah Grace Winer presents The Classic American Songbook Series at Feinstein's/54 Below!

The best of the classic American Songbook in four jewel-box revues created especially for a supper club setting, and featuring stellar talent from Broadway and beyond.

The quest for unconditional love and fidelity is a billion dollar industry. That might explain the 90 million canine companions in America today. What is this thing called Dogs? Take a walk around the block with Cole Porter, Cy Coleman, Peggy Lee, Rodgers & Hart, and Ahrens & Flaherty to discover why Stephen Sondheim plans for his next life as a standard poodle, and why, in these odd bone times, dogs fascinate us so.

Written and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer

Music Direction & Arrangements by Billy Stritch

Stage Direction by Mark Waldrop

Featuring Tony Award® winner for Contact, Karen Ziemba, whose credits also include Broadway appearances in Prince of Broadway, Curtains, Steel Pier, and many more.

$35-$60 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

RACHEL HANDMAN & Keve Wilson, MAY 19 AT 9:30PM

Returning by popular demand to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage for a third time, violinist Rachel Handman (Something Rotten!) and oboist Keve Wilson (Carousel) continue to surprise audiences with their creative and unexpected repertoire. Drawing from stories and music from their life-long friendship, they invite you to go on a whirlwind musical journey with them.

Joined by Hidayat Honari (guitar), Randy Landau (bass), Karen Dryer (piano), Wilson Torres (percussion), and special guests David Michael Garry and Benjamin Grow.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck: AN EVENING OF GERSHWIN GREATS AND OTHER FAVORITES, MAY 21 AT 7:00PM

Tony Award® nominees Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck return to Feinstein's/54 Below after their sold out, debut duo act last October. Dazzling audiences with their undeniable chemistry in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy For You and The Scarlet Pimpernel, this duo could not wait to join forces again to create this intimate evening of song (and dance), featuring their mutual love of the music of George Gershwin, with additional highlights from their impressive respective careers.

The pair is delighted to be joined by Music Director and friend, Fred Lassen, on piano.

$70-$90 cover charge. $105-$115 VIP seating. $135-$145 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

PACE MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2019, MAY 22 AT 9:30PM

Sore thumbs after scrolling through #FridaysWithBob week after week? Join the Pace Musical Theatre Class of 2019 as they bid farewell to the best four years of their lives at Feinstein's/54 Below, directed and produced by their fearless leader, Bob Cline. Your favorite band of misfits will delight you with some of Broadway's most beloved classics, screlt-faced contemporary tunes, and, of course, lots of riffing. #FridaysWithBob LIVE is guaranteed to be the best non-equity show you've seen in a while, filled with love, laughter, and one too many drinks. Join us as we celebrate the last four years and all that is to come!

Starring: Catherine Ariale, Zach Bravo, Susie Carroll ("The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"), Leana Rae Concepcion (Comfort Women, We Are The Tigers), Jonathan Gomolka, Caleb Hartsfield, Sydney Kane, Conor McShane, Joey Ledonio, Josh Lerner, Micailah Lockhart (Mandela), Sage Melcher (My Very Own British Invasion), Jacob Roberts-Miller, Rebecca Murillo (Writer for Broadway Celebrates New Musical Theater at 54 Below), Nate Myers, Cameron Nies, Yassi Noubahar (One Thousand Nights and One Day, The Body Politic), Joe Ottavi-Perez, Eve O'Brien, Gracie Phillips (Legally Blonde- International Tour), Carlos Reyes, Zoë Verbil, Noah M. Virgile (The Royal Family of Broadway), and Jovan E. Watlington (Broadway Backwards)

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ANGEL RAM & ALAIN ECHEM, MAY 24 AT 9:30PM

Angel Ram and Alain Echem team up at Feinstein's/54 Below for a night of great ballads. Alain, a pop-balladeer, began his career in the Philippines as a band vocalist of a band called FRIO. After releasing his smash hit single "Alive" and a self-titled album with the band, he was signed by a multinational recording label Sony Music. Angel Ram is a multi-medalist for WCOPA 2017 and is set to release her self-titled album.

Imagine and reminisce by listening to ballads by these two singing prowess. With an amazing lineup of world class musicians, this will definitely be a night to remember.

$40-$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

BRIDGING THE GAP: SHOWCASE OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF CABARET ARTISTS, MAY 24 AT 11:30PM

Bridging the Gap is a five-week master class, taught by acclaimed cabaret performer Ari Axelrod. The course focuses on how to bridge the gap between musical theatre performance and the intimate art of cabaret by honing the performer's foundational training and getting in touch with their most authentic self.

Each performer will do a two-song set coached by Ari and Bridging the Gap's guest teacher, cabaret icon Lina Koutrakos. Join us as these incredible artists, through storytelling and song, bridge the gap between musical theatre and cabaret in this culminating showcase.

Directed by: Ari Axelrod

Music directed by: Mike Stapleton

Guest teacher: Lina Koutrakos

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, MAY 25 AT 9:30PM

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featuring: Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), Cooper Grodin (The Phantom in The National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera), William Michals (The Lincoln Center Production of South Pacific), and more stars to be announced!

Cast is subject to change.

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, MAY 25 AT 11:30PM

ONE NIGHT ONLY! Join us on May 25th at Feinstein's/54 Below for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, in concert - celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the show's creation. A hilarious evening of your favorite characters and tunes, it features some of Broadway's best at the Bee. Who knows... maybe YOU will end up in the spotlight!

The evening is co-produced, directed and choreographed by Andrew Winans, with musical directed by Matthew Lowy - returning to Feinstein's/54 Below after presenting their hit concert series, Off the Line. Joining them are Assistant Choreographer Briana Fallon and Drummer Noah Hadland.

Featured spellers at the Bee to be announced.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, MAY 26 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON NINE! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Chita Rivera, MAY 27, 28, 30, 31 AND JUNE 1 & 4 AT 7:00PM

Back by popular demand after her sold out Feinstein's/54 Below engagement! The one and only Chita Rivera returns with her unique solo concert event. The incomparable Broadway legend and two-time Tony Award® winner will recreate signature moments from her illustrious career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie, The Rink, and The Visit. In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.

$75-$105 cover charge. $110-$130 VIP seating. $140-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

TAYLOR RODRIGUEZ, MAY 27 AT 9:30PM

Taylor Rodriguez, star of '56 The Beginning which premiered earlier this year in Las Vegas, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand! One Night With Taylor Rodriguez features hits from the 50s, 60s, and 70s in the performer's iconic jazz-vocalist style. Taylor has starred in the Tony-Award® winning production of Million Dollar Quartet and gained notoriety in 2017 when he was recognized by Graceland as one of the world's top tributes to Elvis Presley.

In One Night With Taylor Rodriguez, this accomplished singer and songwriter will perform his original song "Angel," in addition to renowned songs such as Eric Clapton's "Tears from Heaven," "Last Song" by Edward Bear, and "Gravity" by John Mayer. Taylor's captivating performance of these classic hits, all rearranged and performed with a jazz piano accompaniment, makes this a show not to be missed!

One Night With Taylor Rodriguez is produced by Terri Futreal of Sherry Management, LLC.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

BROADWAY AROUND THE WORLD, MAY 28 AT 9:30PM

Maya Avisar and the Alliance of Alien Artists are proud to bring their celebration of musical theatre around the globe to Feinstein's/54 Below! With fresh arrangements and music direction by Assaf Gleizner ("The Office" musical parody, "Friends" musical parody), Broadway Around the World takes the audience on a musical expedition.

Featuring favorite show tunes throughout the years, performed in the singers' native languages, Broadway Around the World is a celebration of languages, uniqueness, and diversity with a common love: music.

The evening will feature international performers from around the world: Maya Avisar (Israel), Jessica Rookeward (Australia), Gara Roda (Spain), Catie Shelley (Canada), Pedro Coppeti (Brazil), Felipe Joglar (Chile), and special guests Joomin Hwang (South Korea), who is currently in The Prom, and more to be announced.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $20 food & beverage minimum

Ann Kittredge: AN EVENING OF AHRENS & FLAHERTY FANCY MEETING YOU HERE, MAY 29 AT 7:00PM

For the first time since winning the 2018 MAC Award for Best Debut, Ann Kittredge returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new show, Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening Of Ahrens & Flaherty. Not merely a fan of the great collaboration between Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which led to Tony®-winning shows like Ragtime and Once On This Island, as well as Anastasia, Rocky, and My Favorite Year, Ann is fascinated by what makes this particular collaboration an enduring success.

Directed by Andrea Marcovicci ("the Queen of Cabaret"), with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show transports the audience from Dublin to England to the Caribbean-and beyond. Drawing on her early acting training at Carnegie Mellon and work on and off-Broadway, the rising cabaret star shares the unique wonder at the heart of each Ahrens and Flaherty creation.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ELLIE MACPHERSON: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT! THE FIRST LADIES EDITION

MAY 29 AT 9:30PM

Ellie MacPherson, your standard hustlin NYC actress, is oddly obsessed with the Presidents of the United States. She made her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Happy Birthday Mr. President! a journey through the lives of the men (ugh, yes, all men) who have held our highest office. Now, join Ellie and her band as she chronicles the unknown lives of the wives of the commanders in chiefs. You know, the Women! They did weird stuff too! Featuring music from Sondheim, Radiohead, Kander and Ebb, and classic Americana, Ellie creates a fun and funny cabaret classroom about what it means to be American. Because if Hamilton proved anything, its that history is way more fun with songs!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Marissa Mulder: THE John Lennon AND Paul McCartney SONGBOOKS, MAY 30 AT 9:30PM

"Marissa Mulder is a natural; a rarity among cabaret singers. You never hear her struggling to tell a story or to make a point or to show off the range and beauty of her sparkling perfectly pitched soprano. Whatever she sings just seems to spill out of her without forethought or calculation. Always, the emotional truth of whatever she sings is right there in front of you. Even when she's telling someone else's story, she makes it hers." - Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Join award winning songstress Marissa Mulder as she dives into the songbook of two of the most prolific and beloved songwriting duos of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Backed by her trio Jon Weber on piano, Ritt Henn on bass, and Mike Rosengarten on guitar you will hear each song as you never have before. Ms. Mulder's cabaret show Tom...In his words, the songs of Tom Waits was called "Far and away the season's best cabaret show, everything the genre can be and almost never is" by the New York Times, and this new show will be no exception. You will hear old favorites and some lesser known gems, each song more relevant today than perhaps ever before.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL! HIDE & SEEK BY Danny Feldman

How long will you hide before you just want to come out? Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an exciting concert version of the songs from Hide and Seek! An autobiographical musical, Hide and Seek tells the story of Andrew, a high school student who has recently realized he is gay. As he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality, Andrew must discover his true self and how to tell his closest friends and family.

Written by sixteen year old Danny Feldman, experience his story performed by an all-star Broadway cast to be announced. This concert is directed and music directed by Ben Caplan.

Featuring: Danny Feldman, Nathan Salstone, and more!

$30-$50 cover charge. $70-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You