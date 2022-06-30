Sharon McNight to Perform Two Shows at Don't Tell Mama in July

Multi award winning actress-singer-comedienne, Sharon McNight, will return to New York City from the West Coast to her old haunt, Don't Tell Mama, for only two shows on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:00 PM and Friday, July 15, at 9:30 PM. Says the comic actor, "Pianist Ian Herman will man the mighty Wurlitzer." She adds, "Yes, you read it right; she's a "two-timer"-and that is what cabaret is all about."

McNight made her Broadway debut I 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva. She received a Tony nomination as "Best Leading Actress in a Musical" for her performance, and is the recipient of the Theatre World Award for "Outstanding Broadway Debut". She has played from Moose Hall to Carnegie Hall and has six solo recordings to her credit. McNight says the greatest day of her life was the day she quit smoking.

$25 Cover and $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person, cash only Reservations here (July 12) and here (July 15)

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th St, NYC