Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sharon McNight to Perform Two Shows at Don't Tell Mama in July

Tony nominee McNight has played from Moose Hall to Carnegie Hall and has six solo recordings to her credit.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 30, 2022  

Sharon McNight to Perform Two Shows at Don't Tell Mama in July

Multi award winning actress-singer-comedienne, Sharon McNight, will return to New York City from the West Coast to her old haunt, Don't Tell Mama, for only two shows on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:00 PM and Friday, July 15, at 9:30 PM. Says the comic actor, "Pianist Ian Herman will man the mighty Wurlitzer." She adds, "Yes, you read it right; she's a "two-timer"-and that is what cabaret is all about."

McNight made her Broadway debut I 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva. She received a Tony nomination as "Best Leading Actress in a Musical" for her performance, and is the recipient of the Theatre World Award for "Outstanding Broadway Debut". She has played from Moose Hall to Carnegie Hall and has six solo recordings to her credit. McNight says the greatest day of her life was the day she quit smoking.

$25 Cover and $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person, cash only Reservations here (July 12) and here (July 15)

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th St, NYC



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets On Sale Now For RENT in Adelaide
  • Jennifer Wong Announced as IN OTHER WORDS Curator For 2022 OzAsia Festival
  • TRIXIE AND KATYA LIVE Breaks Ticket Sales Records
  • New Festival Calls For Emerging Composers and Musicians