Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Announces Upcoming Programming

They will be presenting Piano Bingo, Name That Tune and more.

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is continuing their successful Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - this FRIDAY Night 8pm EDT. With thousands of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected!

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n' roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years!

And now, they are putting their ticketed customers onscreen with them, in their BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM! Never the same twice!

Tickets/Song Requests - bit.ly/SRRshows

They will also have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT. A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO. Every song checks a box - every game has a winner! Last week they had almost 100 bingo cards in play! There are $100 in prizes offered every week.

bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They have also teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. Their game will run every Tuesday 7:30pm, with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes!

Aug. 11 - Dance Jams; 18 - Woodstock Anniversary; 25 - I'm On A Boat!

Test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. tickets available at bit.ly/SRRshows

