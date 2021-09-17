Seth Sikes Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

Seth Sikes will make his pandemic delayed return to Feinstein's/54 Below on Wednesday, October 20 at 7:00PM after being off the venue's stage for over a year.

Seth Sikes Sings the '20s, Etc, which he was supposed to perform in April 2020 and delayed multiple times afterwards, celebrates songs made famous nearly a hundred years ago and a few other gems.

Sikes said, "So much of what is great about American music started in the 1920s. Under prohibition, the songs were naughty and a new sophistication was brewing. It's no wonder that so much of this music is still roaring a hundred years later."





Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he had been performing sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and in other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

Rex Reed said, "Sikes belted out small gems and big treasures alike to a sold-out house screaming for more. He's already developing a fan base and there's no telling how far Seth Sikes will go." Seth has been profiled in the New York Times, New York Post and every significant LGBT publication in the UK and US.

When the Covid pandemic prevented Seth from performing for live audiences he created a series of comedic music videos that have gone viral, seen by hundreds of thousands. His recent video, "Ring Them Bells," was selected to close Liza Minnelli's 75th birthday tribute.