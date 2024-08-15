Seth Sikes & Nicolas King With Billy Stritch to Return to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present the return of Seth Sikes and Nicolas King in an encore performance of their show The New Belters Sing MGM on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM. Acclaimed jazz pianist Billy Stritch will music direct the evening celebrating music from the golden age of MGM. This vast and iconic catalog includes songs from the films Singin' in the Rain, The Band Wagon, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Wizard of Oz, and many more. Sikes and King will deliver a powerhouse performance that promises to capture the glitter and magic of the golden age of Hollywood, and bring it into the next generation.

The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of these performers, and the duo has been touring the country with their debut show, The New Belters.

Seth Sikes is one of New York's popular young nightclub entertainers and a regular at 54 Below. His critically acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which have won two BroadwayWorld Awards), Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand and others are a consistent draw for audiences. Sikes was also Associate Director on the multiple Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit and many other productions. During the pandemic he made numerous musical video parodies set on Fire Island that were widely viewed.

Nicolas King is an award-winning artist who's been belting out tunes since he was 4-years-old, having been seen in dozens of TV commercials, and numerous times on Broadway opposite Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett, Linda Lavin and Andrea McArdle. King was the longest running Chip in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. He toured the country as Liza Minnelli's opening act, and has performed on stages all over the world from Carnegie Hall to “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

The New Belters Sing MGM plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.. Cover charges are $62 (includes $7 in fees) to $73 (includes $8 in fees.) Premium tickets are $122 (includes $12 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

