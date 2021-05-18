Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seth Sikes Makes Oldies Modern In RUNNIN' WILD At The Green Room 42 Starting June 3rd

Putting his 2021 style on classic melodies, Seth Sikes makes his GR42 debut.

May. 18, 2021  

The last time Seth Sikes spoke with Broadway World Cabaret, there was a brief discussion about the possibility of his breaking away from tribute shows to famous divas who are beloved by all, but especially by him. That message sent out into the universe, that is exactly what Mr. Sikes did - break away. In fact, what the popular male vocalist did was break out. Seth Sikes spent the pandemic creating viral videos for YouTube from the comfort of a Fire Island share. Those viral videos parodied famed compositions, commented on life in the time of the pandemic, and broadened the scope of Sikes' visibility and rising stardom. The young man who had, on the stage, always been seen in suits and ties, was suddenly half-naked and dancing down the beach and the boardwalk, and the world was falling in love. Since deciding to dip his toes into the YouTube market, Mr. Sikes has picked up thousands of views and thousands of fans.

But only the locals get to witness his return to the stage.

On June 3rd at 7 pm, EST Seth Sikes will make his debut at The Green Room 42 with his new show RUNNIN' WILD, which is described as "Sikes backed by a full band and singing favorites from the '20s, '30s, '40s, '50s, and '60s, in his own modern style, highlighting songs made famous by idols like Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Al Jolson." Shows at The Green Room 42 are playing under COVID-19 precautions, with doors opening for Sikes' show at 6:45 pm for a 7 pm start time. Information on Seth's show can be found HERE and the home page for The Green Room 42 is HERE.

His appearances at The Green Room 42 are not the only times that his fans can catch him in the act because on June 5th and 26th, Mr. Sikes returns to Fire Island, not to shoot more videos (although...) but to put in personal appearances at the SAGE Pines Pride Celebration (June 5th) and the Fire Island Pines Art Project (June 26th), and later in the year Seth will return to a room in which his shows have had many past successes, Feinstein's/54 Below, where he will reprise his evening of music from the 1920s that premiered New Year's Eve 2019 into 2020.

Below, readers will find a library of Seth Sikes performances, including the viral Fire Island videos, while waiting for June 3rd and Seth Sikes RUNNIN' WILD to arrive.


