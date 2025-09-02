Seth Bisen-Hersh Will Host 900th Showcase Celebration at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After 18 years, Seth Bisen-Hersh has produced, emceed and accompanied his 900th weekly showcase at renowned midtown cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama. To celebrate, he will be presenting two concerts of his original songs on Tuesday, September 9th & Friday, September 12th, 2025 at 7PM.

Bisen-Hersh will be joined by over 30 showcase alumni singing songs from his catalog including songs from off-Broadway's Love Quirks (which will be off-West End at The Other Palace Studio Theatre from 9/18-10/12) as well as songs from More to Love, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, Agatha Christie's The Secret Adversary and his award-winning musical short film "Malka", which was inspired by his grandmother's Holocaust experience.

The singers on Tuesday, 9/9 will be: Miriam Aslam, Anat Baird, Beth Conley, Delilah Jane Dunn, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik, Kirsten Freimann, Sarah Gaines, Michael I. Haber, Brynn Hofmeister, Sarah Lambeth, Lanna Lourdes, Shannon Ryan, Morgan Sapienza, Corinne Seaver, Alex Swanenburg & Chana Wingard.

The singers on Thursday, 9/12 will be: Zarina Nudalo Cameron, Rachel Camilli, Mary Di Mauro, Stephanie DiDonato, Marc Estrada, Kayleigh Evans, Madeleine Kane, Lily Lewinter, Bailey C. Lewis, Thomas Porat, Neha Rao, Mattea Ricciardi, Liza Suzanna, Hisa Visovich, Chana Wingard & Chloe Yang.

Seth Bisen-Hersh is a prolific, versatile and award-winning composer/lyricist and performer. His musicals include Love Quirks (AMT Theater 2022, Off-Broadway BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Score), The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (ATA Theater 2024, 2019 Finalist: Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theatre, 2010), More to Love (2014 Winner: Best Lyrics, West Village Musical Theatre Festival), The Spickner Spin (2004 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award), Meaningless Sex (2003 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award) and the Broadway bound Agatha Christie's The Secret Adversary. He wrote the score for the short musical film “Malka” starring Broadway legend Tovah Feldshuh inspired by his grandmother's Holocaust experience, which has been featured multiple festivals including the Oscar-qualifying Cinequest Film Festival where it won Best Narrative Short. He has also written and starred in 10 cabaret song cycles of his work: And Then She Dumped Me, The Gayest Straight Man Alive, Meaningful Sex, Neurotic Tendencies, Why am I Not Famous Yet?, Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write, I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret, If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow, Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she's really naughty) and Self-Isolation Song Cycle. He wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied over 900 musical theatre talent showcases at Don't Tell Mama. He has published 4 books: a memoir, "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss" and two books of essays: "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", which he turned into an audiobook and podcast, and "The Making of a Musical: the 12 year journey of Love Quirks". He's the winner of 5 ASCAP Plus Awards. Additionally, he's had multiple crossword puzzles published in the New York Times, LA Times, Wall Street Journal, Universal Crossword, Apple Crossword and Modern Crossword. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU.