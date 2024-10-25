See Marilyn Maye & More Perform Next Week at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

David Yazbek AND HIS LAST NERVE, FEAT. Andrew Durand! – OCTOBER 28 AT 7PM

David Yazbek is back with his all-star band. Singing songs from his new upcoming album, old albums, the new hit musical Dead Outlaw and other exciting shit. Also exciting will be special guest star Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked, Ink) he roped in to help sell tickets but that doesn’t really matter because “Yazbek is a daredevil juggler catching spiked pins in the carnival of his imagination” – The New York Times.

These always sell out so buy tix now-ish!

CHARLIE ROMANO & WILL WEGNER: YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST, FEAT. Juliana Canfield & MORE! – OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music from Jonathan Larson Grant finalists Charlie Romano & Will Wegner, who make their 54 Below debut with You Heard It Here First. Through a selection of songs from Onward & Upward (Eric H. Weinberger Award), Word Nerd (two-time O’Neill NMTC Semifinalist), The Order of Chaos, and a number of other past and upcoming projects, Romano & Wegner showcase their stylistic range and storytelling prowess, talents which have earned them unanimous praise from peers and industry veterans alike. This infectious catalog, brought to life by both Broadway mainstays and promising newcomers, and helmed by Van Lier Directing Fellow Bibiana Torres (La Pasión Según Antígona Pérez at Repertorio Español) and music director Griffin Strout (The Big Gay Jamboree, Encores! Titanic), will guarantee a night you won’t want to miss. Grab your tickets now, and someday you’ll get to say that You Heard It Here First.

Starring Grammy nominee Alex Joseph Grayson, Mamie Parris, and Jim Stanek. Featuring Alaina Anderson, John Harmon Cooper, Sam Primack, and Annie Romano. Also joined by special guest Tony Award® nominee Juliana Canfield. $51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye: BY REQUEST – OCTOBER 29 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WISE WOMEN: A HALLOWEEN MUSICAL – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night celebrating Halloween, witches, and a musical concert of The Wise Women – the TRUE story of the author’s 11th great-grandmother, Winifred Holman and her daughter, who were accused, jailed, tried, and acquitted of witchcraft in 1600 Salem, MA… and then went on to successfully sue their accusers for defamation.

Featuring the city’s top talent, this musical concert is produced by Mills Theatrical, LLC and directed by the show’s creative team members Alison Holman and Christopher Iain Blair.

Music direction by Kevin Lynch. Featuring Bee Allred, Michael Cifuni, Zach Greer, Chloe Kostman, Lourdes McFerron, Elora von Rosch, and Matthew Wages. $40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY: THE MUSIC OF Stephen Sondheim – OCTOBER 30 AT 7PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by Kleban Prize-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Mrs. Sharp, Party of the Century) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

This performance features students from the “Rehearsal and Performance – The Music of Stephen Sondheim” class, taught by Ryan Scott Oliver and Lindsay Mendez, which focuses on learning, rehearsing, and performing the songs of the incomparable Stephen Sondheim. The set list runs the gamut, with selections from all of Sondheim’s greatest musicals and films, including Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, and more! Hosted by Mathieu Whitman with musical director Jason Wetzel at the piano.

Featuring Emily Baggarly, Olivia Bloch, Mackenzie Bruen, Yi Yan Chen, Hannah E. Feldstein, Emily Foley, Chloe Friedman, Lindsey Jacobson, Lindsey Johr, Davey Miller, Sydney Noller, Pauline Parkhurst, Tess Pepper, Zoe Poulis, Flower Estefana Rios, Mikaela Salcedo, Brennan Stefanik, Tru Stites, and Samantha Streich.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SEASON OF THE WITCH, FEAT Taylor Iman Jones & MORE! – OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30PM

This October, immerse yourself in an enchanting night of music at 54 Below with Season of the Witch, featuring Mikayla Petrilla (“SNL”) and Victoria Bost (South Pacific national tour) alongside a stellar lineup of Broadway performers. Join us for a tribute to the iconic “witchy women” of rock and roll, celebrating the spellbinding sounds of legendary artists who have bewitched audiences for decades.

Experience the haunting melodies and powerful anthems of Stevie Nicks, Dusty Springfield, Kate Bush, Florence Welch, Chappell Roan, Peggy Lee, Nancy Sinatra, Nelly Furtado, Disney’s “Agatha All Along,” and more. Each performance will transport you to a world of magic and mystery, where the ethereal and the extraordinary collide.

With captivating vocals and spellbinding arrangements, 54 Below will conjure an unforgettable evening that pays homage to these formidable women and their timeless contributions to music. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this bewitching celebration at 54 Below.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be enchanted by Season of the Witch – a night where the spirit of rock and roll’s most mystical women comes alive! Produced by Mikayla Petrilla, Victoria Bost, John Adam, and Robert Peterpaul. Stage management by Sarah Hooper. Music direction by Adam Dorfman. Featuring Hannah Beatt, Victoria Bost, Amy Jo Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Robert Peterpaul, Mikayla Petrilla, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Sarah Steele, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and Eleri Ward.

Joined by John Adam on guitar, Henry Cyranka on bass, Adam Dorfman on keys, and Sarah Gooch on drums. $45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPIRITS AND SOUNDS: A HALLOWEEN CONCERT FEATURING Maria Wirries AND EHIME ORA – OCTOBER 31 AT 7PM

Join Broadway actress and swamp witch Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen) on All Hallows Eve as she guides you through a sound bath of healing, discovery, and magic in Spirits and Sounds: A Halloween Concert. Featuring new “spirit-full” arrangements of songs you may know, soundscapes you may be less familiar with, and mindful meditations as we wind down into the darker days of the year, this ceremony will offer you time to manifest but also seek gratitude for the bountiful harvests we have received this year. With guest star Ehime Ora, author of Ancestors Said: 365 Introspections for Emotional Healing Through African Philosophy, artistic curation, and ancestral technology, come share in the magic this Halloween.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a spook-tacular evening featuring an electrifying lineup of performers from both Broadway and your favorite national tours in The Spooky Spectacular! This one-night-only event will feature spellbinding renditions of your favorite songs from shows like Beetlejuice, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, and more – all sure to give you chills and thrills!

The evening will be brimming with theatrical magic, culminating in a costume contest where the most creative audience member could find themselves taking the stage alongside these incredible artists. Whether you’re a fan of haunting melodies or show-stopping numbers, this cabaret promises a bewitching night of entertainment that you won’t want to miss!

Produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her). Hosted by Jae Weit (they/them). Featuring Willem Butler (he/him), Katie Calderone (she/her), Patrick Ryan Castle (he/they), Michelle D’Amico (she/her), Sarah Anne Fernandez (she/her), Gabe Girson (he/they), Zoe Killian (she/her), Jessie Kranz (she/her), Langley Leilani (she/her), Juliette Maners (she/her), Alexander McConkie (he/him), Mitchell Mosley (he/him), Mary Nikols (she/her), Macy Robinson (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Addison Schuh (she/her), Abbi Stephenson (she/her), Maria Valadez (she/her), Matthew Varvar (he/him), Chloe Victoria (she/her), and Myriam Zamy (she/her).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sam Harris: BEYOND THE RAINBOW – NOVEMBER 1 & 2 AT 7PM

Sam Harris bares his heart and soul in his new show, Beyond the Rainbow, a nod to his legendary rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which put him on the map at age twenty-two, dazzling 25 million viewers a week for the entire premiere season of “Star Search,” the groundbreaking show that preceded “American Idol” and “The Voice.” The show launched Harris’ astounding career which spans Broadway, television, records, and in concert. Beyond the Rainbow features Harris’ singular, definitive interpretations of Broadway, pop, and standards by everyone from Sondheim to U2 and Kander & Ebb to Gaga and many more, along with his hilarious, self-effacing, and topical wit. Music direction by Michael Orland.

Sam Harris is a multi-platinum recording artist. Rolling Stone Magazine listed him as one of the “Top 100 Vocalists of all Time.” He is a Broadway icon, having received Tony®, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for his work in Cy Coleman’s The Life, a Drama League Award and Drama Desk nomination for his role in Tommy Tune’s Grease, and in Mel Brooks’ The Producers, as well as acclaim for Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Pippin, The Jazz Singer, and The First Wives Club. His one-man shows include the smash-hits Hard Copy, Different Hats, SAM., and the autobiographical HAM: A Musical Memoir, based on his best-selling book HAM: Slices of a Life, which triumphantly played New York and Los Angeles.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY! – NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

Macon Prickett is thrilled to premiere his solo cabaret debut in MACON: His Own Way! in Broadway’s living room this November! This cabaret-star-in-the-making promises an evening of show tunes, standards, eleven o’clock numbers, and a little bit of diva worship on the side. After spending the last several years working in the little basement of dreams at 54 Below, Macon has observed and learned from the best that the cabaret world has to offer. This performance is Macon’s own way of paying homage to the great show-stoppers that have graced the 54 Below stage! It’s fun! It’s opulent! It’s Broadway!

Hailing from the farmlands of Prickettville, Alabama, Macon Prickett was born to entertain! His New York City cabaret debut has been in the works long before he even knew what those words meant! Since making the big move to the Big Apple nearly 7 years ago, Macon has draped himself across pianos on stages throughout the city at venues such as 54 Below plus The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Club Cumming, and late night karaoke at Baby Grand. Macon is a member of Actor’s Equity Association, occasionally chewing the scenery as a cow, a snail, an earthworm, a ghost, and awaiting the day he’ll get the chance to play a real boy!

Joined by Ben Golder-Novick on reeds, Nathan Repasz on drums, and Wyeth Tvenge on bass.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S A DRAG! – NOVEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have Broadway covered… in glitter! 54 Below presents Broadway’s a Drag!, produced and hosted by Tara Bull and featuring an ALL drag artist cast Lyra Vega, WorshipHER, Wesley, and Mercy Be.

Tara will be joined by a variety of some of New York’s best drag queens including drag pianist extraordinaire, Lyra Vega and The Bad Judies, who will perform some of Broadway’s classic hits live at the fabulous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Tara Bull, Broadway’s a Drag is a collection of theater’s greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: BY DRAG QUEENS! Come see Broadway like you’ve never seen it before.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jack Wolfe – NOVEMBER 3 AT 7PM

Jack Wolfe makes his 54 Below debut! The star of Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” is fresh off of his Olivier Award-nominated run as Gabe in the UK premiere of Next To Normal. Join us for his show exploring the challenges and triumphs he has faced so far as an actor and an artist. Jack tells us the story of finding his confidence and identity onstage and making space for the doubts and fears along the way, with the help of cherished friends, family and special guests.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REDHOT & BLUE OF YALE JAZZ – NOVEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

Redhot & Blue of Yale is proud to welcome you to their concert at 54 Below! As Yale University’s oldest all-gender a cappella group and premier vocal jazz ensemble, Redhot has wowed audiences all over the world with their tight harmonies and familial camaraderie. Their repertoire, entirely arranged by current and past members, intentionally juxtaposes jazz classics like “Lullaby of Birdland” and “Girl from Ipanema” with contemporary hits such as Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box” and Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Join them for an unforgettable evening of music and charm!

Music direction by Chimzaram Egbosimba. Featuring Yara Jasmine Chami, Max Colomer, Chimzaram Egbosimba, Cat Esteves, Maya Franz, Rose Hansen, Elsie Harrington, Joseph Kayne, Tiki Kazeem, Jade Klacko, Joshua Li, Belle Marz, Dixon Miller, Gabriella Pavlov, Guilherme Pereira, Krish Ramkumar, August Taylor, Tadao Tomokiyo, Ruthie Weinbaum, Daniel Weintraub, and Angélique Wheeler.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

