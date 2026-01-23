See Linda Eder and Billy Stritch and More Next Week at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Linda Eder with Billy Stritch, Ute Lemper and more.

STARLIGHT CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION BENEFIT FEAT. KURT PETERSON AND FRIENDS – JANUARY 26 AT 7PM

Join us for a night of princess classics, Disney and otherwise, performed by Broadway veterans and exciting new talent as we explore the hope and resilience of children affected by childhood cancer and the light these stories provide. This evening will be a benefit fundraiser for childhood cancer research, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting The Starlight Children’s Foundation. Produced by Kurt Peterson, Claire-Frances Sullivan, and Eliana Nunley.

Featuring Eliana Nunley, Kurt Peterson, and a special guest from the Broadway community!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MY MIND AND YOURS: AN EVENING OF YEBBA – JANUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Yebba will not appear at this performance

For the first time ever at 54 Below, the soulful and genre-defying music of Yebba takes the spotlight in My Mind and Yours: An Evening of Yebba. Join some of New York City’s most electrifying vocalists as they come together to celebrate the raw, emotional, and vocally rich music of this breakout star.

From the haunting vulnerability of “My Mind” to the heartfelt introspection of “How Many Years,” and the ethereal beauty of “October Sky” and “Louie Bag,” Yebba’s music blends soul, R&B, gospel, and jazz into a sound uniquely her own. With lyrics that ache and melodies that soar, each song becomes a story — and each performer brings their own voice to that story in a powerful new way.

Produced by William Maus and Brianna Paradiso.

Music direction by Dave Klodowski (Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish).

Featuring Blu Allen, Solana Blu, Brandon Burks, Sydney Carreon, Carissa Gaughran, Liv Howell, Jenna Rose Husli, Julia Laje, Brandon J. Large, William Maus, Chandler McCune, Nicholas Milan, and Brianna Paradiso.

Also joined by Paige Andrews on drums, Magda Kress, on bass, and Joseph Thor on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL – JANUARY 27 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance

When Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, in August, even the Empire State Building was celebrating with album-coordinating lights. Coming off of the Eras Tour, Swift’s highly anticipated 12th studio album features songs including “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Opalite,” and more. Wear your Portofino orange, bring your friends, and come celebrate Taylor’s new album with your fellow Swifties and theatre fans in Broadway’s favorite basement.

Produced by Cara Weglarz and Molly Heller.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Featuring Alexandra Baker, Elyse Bell, Anna Bermudez, Aryn Bohannon, Ethan Carlson, Tyler Conroy, Deanna Giulietti, Tayler Harris, Krystal Hernandez, Morgan Higgins, Natalie Joy Johnson, Korie Lee Blossey, Cate Ré, Morgan Reilly, Kat Rodriguez, Carrie Wagner, and Gianna Yanelli.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MASK AND WIG CLUB: WIGGIN’ OUT THROUGH TIME – JANUARY 28 AT 7PM

Straight from the University of Pennsylvania, the legendary Mask and Wig Club brings its century-long tradition of musical comedy to 54 Below for one night only! Founded in 1889, Mask and Wig is America’s oldest collegiate musical comedy troupe, known for its sharp wit, dazzling choreography, and timeless parody songs. This special cabaret performance, Wiggin’ Out Through Time, features some of the Club’s most beloved floor show numbers –including classics like “Test Tube Baby” and “Our Son Will Come Out”– reimagined for the 54 Below stage. With a live four-piece band, a cast of singers, and plenty of laughs, the evening celebrates 137 years of satirical song and student-written comedy. Whether you’re an alum, a Penn fan, or just a lover of clever musical parodies, this is a trip through comedy history you won’t want to miss!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A GOSPEL SPECTACULAR – JANUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

A Gospel Spectacular is a one-of-a-kind evening blending powerhouse vocals, soulful narration, and praise dance telling the story of Jesus, all with a twist inspired by the American Black Church. This joyous night will feature your holiday and gospel favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Joy to the World,” as well as Kirk Franklin’s hits “Now Behold the Lamb” and “Hosanna” alongside reimagined contemporary hits from artists such as Leon Bridges. Produced by Anyae Anasia (Five: The Parody Musical off-Broadway) and Alana Janai and featuring a talented and Broadway bound roster of artists such as Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”) and some surprises along the way! With dazzling music & heartfelt storytelling experience, this is a show you do not want to miss!

Narrated by Tenneh Sillah. Music direction by Brandon Jackson, with script by Viani Edwards.

Featuring Anyae Anasia, Marcus Antonio, Elizabeth Belfast, Brianna Buckner, JaVaun Ryal Butler, Demitrus “Demie” Carter, Alana Janai, Chelsea Kingston, Zion Middleton, and more stars to be announced!

Featured dancers include Amira Davis and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UTE LEMPER: CELEBRATING MARLENE DIETRICH’S 125TH BIRTHDAY – JANUARY 29 – 31 AT 7PM

Join us to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic Marlene Dietrich with her expert interpreter Ute Lemper (Chicago).

This show is based on a 3 hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom.

What a secret gift to hear Marlene talk about her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, her sorrow and her fascinations.

Six days before Ute’s opening night playing the part of Lola in the 1992 Blue Angel production in Berlin – the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 – Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris. After her glamorous funeral in La Madeleine, Marlene finally came back to Berlin to be put to rest.

In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From “Just a Gigolo” to “Blowin’ In The Wind,” every musical moment is not to be missed.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW BLUE OF YALE: YALE UNIVERSITY’S FIRST SSAA A CAPELLA GROUP – JANUARY 29 AT 9:30PM

Join 54 Below in welcoming the New Blue of Yale, Yale University’s first SSAA a capella group and oldest female undergraduate organization of any kind! Since 1969, the New Blue of Yale has charmed audiences from around the world with their smooth blend, intricate harmonies, and diverse repertoire featuring arrangements exclusively from past and present members. From familiar favorites like “Scarborough Fair” and “Valerie” to modern hits from artists including Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, the New Blue is proud to stand and sing as a symbol of living change at Yale. Celebrated for their stellar stage presence, bold spirit, and expansive repertoire, the New Blue proves that a capella is hardly a man’s game. You won’t want to miss them!

Featuring The New Blue of Yale, 2025-2026: Lauren Alfaro, Rachel Camille Bish, Hannah Cohen, Hazel Dye, Anna Feldstein, Esperance Han, Amiah Hanson, Jas Hollis, Kate Kim, Laira Larson, Anna Lehman, Thy Luong, Kylie Mirra, and Maia Nehme.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS – JANUARY 30 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. No wonder it has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of your favorite Broadway stars!

Join some of French Woods’s prominent alumni for this annual night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. See your favorite performers and theater professionals sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. Before they were working on the Great White Way, they may have been playing Fanny Brice at age fourteen or a pre-pubescent Tevye!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

Hosted by Michael Kushner.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

Musical direction by Josh Freilich.

Featuring Justin Albinder, Dominique Alvarez, Zach Asnis, Kelly Barrett, Maxwell Beer, Jana Bernard, Mel Beron, Andrew Boorstyn, Aaron F. Brateman, Tiger Brown, Alex Mogil Cooke, Zach Degen, Winter Donnelly, Erica Everett, Jacob Fisch, Rico Froehlich, Jon Gellert, AJ Gluck, Lisa Graye, Gabe Greenspan, Mara Jill Herman, Jessi Ryan Kaplan, Jesse Manocherian, Maya Marcus, Thai Merritt, Grady Miranda, Elise O’Keefe, Evan Ozer, Juliet Perel, Jesse Rogers, Steve Rosen, Evan Schachter, Ben Schrager, Doug Shapiro, David Simon, Corey Steinfast, Noah Sterling, and Spencer Udin.

Special Guests: Beth Schaefer, Brian Worsdale, Rose Robinson, and Isaac Baumfeld!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RUBY LAKS – JANUARY 31 AT 9:30PM

Multi-talented performer Ruby Laks brings her distinctive artistry to 54 Below for an unforgettable evening celebrating the genius of Stephen Sondheim and his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein II. As an accomplished jazz singer, drummer, and musical theatre performer, Ruby possesses a rare combination of technical mastery and emotional depth that breathes new life into classic material. Known for her vintage vocal style and ability to accompany herself on drums while singing, Ruby is thrilled to lean deeper into the musical theatre repertoire that first sparked her passion for music.

This debut performance promises to be an intimate exploration of some of musical theatre’s greatest catalogs. Ruby will perform selections from Carousel, A Little Night Music, Cinderella, Into the Woods, and other Sondheim and Hammerstein musicals.

Joined by Hannah Mayer on piano, Aidan McCarthy on bass, and Andre Perlman on trombone.

Featuring special guests Langston Lee (14th Annual Jimmy Awards Winner) on vocals, Miles Mindlin on guitar, and Noah Nelson on drums.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER FEAT. BILLY STRITCH – FEBRUARY 1 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Grammy nominee Billy Stritch.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OH EM GEE, THEY SANG THIS ON GLEE! – FEBRUARY 1 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s brightest stars celebrate “Glee” in an evening of your favorite “Glee” covers! This is for the people who always hear a song and say, “Oh Em Gee, They Sang This on Glee!” Get ready to hear hits like “Smooth Criminal,” “Rumor Has It/Someone Like You,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Somewhere Only We Know,” and of course, “Rose’s Turn” (Kurt Hummel version)… plus so much more!

Featuring a cast of theater kids and Gleeks, this is a must-see event!

Produced by Natalie Pace.

Music direction by Cameron Krauss.

Directed by Nick Ammon.

Featuring Alexis Archer, Lucas Brown, Landry Champlin, James Chianese, Tyler Covington, Matthew Tyler Cruz, Kylah Frazier, Chloe Kelly, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Jolie Lubar, Echo Deva Picone, Christopher James Tamayo, Rhen Tanaka, Jenna Tiso, RJ Vandenbrouck, Claira Williams, and Sasha Winters.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 SINGS THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL January 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS January 30 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)