See Jason Robert Brown, Luann de Lesseps & More Next Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS WITH LuAnn de Lesseps

NOVEMBER 30 - DECEMBER 13 AT 7:00 PM

The December 7th performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Yes, the rumors are true! LuAnn de Lesseps is returning to Feinstein's/54 Below! Everyone's favorite Countess is back for an evening of festive glitz and glamour. If there's anything that's a guaranteed good time, it's seeing LuAnn de Lesseps, star of one of the most successful franchises in television history, "The Real Housewives of New York." LuAnn de Lesseps was just ranked the #1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all housewives across all franchised cities.

The media personality, author, actress and singer-turned-Cabaret Queen has played to sold-out crowds across the country, and now she will ring in the Holiday Season with her own special brand of cheer. The show will be helmed by popular director, Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Donny & Marie) and the legendary Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole) serves as her Musical Director/Arranger.

The Countess promises plenty of fun, great music, and surprises. Her new single "What Do I Want For Christmas?" dropped on Friday. Written by Bruce Roberts and Billy Stritch, it features fun cameos from de Lesseps' "Real Housewives of New York City" castmates. De Lesseps describes the new track as a "fun, catchy song." With 13 Seasons of Reality TV behind her, there's plenty to talk about, not to mention all the swirling rumors that fans will want to hear about from the girl herself. LuAnn de Lesseps has had a unique and extraordinary global career before audiences discovered her on the #RHONY Bravo.

In early 2018, de Lesseps first headlined her wildly popular cabaret show at Manhattan institution Feinstein's/54 Below and around the country to sold-out performances. The elegant and stunning de Lesseps performed a range of pop tunes as well as her own original, dance floor chart-topping hit songs, "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic, C'est La Vie," "Girl Code," "Viva La Diva," and "Feelin' Jovani," for a surprising showcase of charisma, charm, and magnetic stage presence. It's time to dust off the diamonds and tiaras, because #AVeryCountessChristmas is one stylish night out you won't want to miss.

$130 cover charge. $185-$190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BOY BAND PROJECT: HOLIDAY EDITION!

DECEMBER 6 AT 9:45 PM

The Boy Band Project: Holiday Edition - Baubles, Bangles, and Boy Bands... Nothing puts you in the holiday spirit more than four sexy guys giving you all the moves, music, and magic of your favorite boy band holiday albums! This award-winning contemporary boy band experience returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with all the moves, music, and magic of your favorite HOLIDAY boy bands from the 1990s, 2000s, and beyond. Expertly performed by 4 of your Broadway faves, and featuring the music of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers and more, The Boy Band Project: Holiday Edition is an interactive boy band holiday spectacular that transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture and TRL was appointment television. Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. In 2019, they opened for Todrick Hall on his "Haus Party Tour," were featured on "Good Morning America," and won the 2019 Broadway World Award for "Best Group." Cold weather's got you down? No problem! We'll turn up the heat, and bring on the holiday spirit.

Featuring Christopher Brasfield, Sam Harvey, Jesse JP Johnson, and Travis Nesbitt.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SISGENDERED

DEC 7 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Sis, the artist, activist, and self proclaimed sister to the people as she takes us on a one night journey through identity, existence, life, and love - with music and friends from her past, present and future. See how her dreams took her all the way from Houston, Texas to Oklahoma! Reneé Rapp produces and guest-stars in this bodacious presentation of self. Step into the world of one of y'all's favorite gworls!

Featuring Roman Banks, Sierra Boudoin, Mojo Disco, Tony Award® nominee Celia Rose Gooding, Tatiana Lofton, Reneé Rapp , Jasmine Rodgers, Kiaya Scott, and Barbara Walsh.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS

DECEMBER 8-15 AT 9:45 PM

"A talented quartet of men who sing and play instruments - got its start in Provincetown and brilliantly fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven." - The New York Times

The all-male string quartet Well-Strung has been receiving rave reviews at Feinstein's/54 Below and all over the world, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London. A Well-Strung Christmas marks the return of their hit Holiday Show. The show has been devised by Well-Strung, Mark Cortale, and director Richard Jay-Alexander.

The show features the group's own unique pop-classical spin on some of the most beautiful and traditional holiday favorites, such as "Silent Night," "Sleighride," all the way to Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas," and everything in between.

Well-Strung looks forward to seeing you for a new kind of Christmas celebration that we hope to make an annual tradition for you, your family, and friends.

Well-Strung stars Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Marchant, Daniel Shevlin, and Trevor Wadleigh.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BASEMENT MIXTAPE: NEW WRITERS CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS!

DECEMBER 9 AT 9:45PM

All Hits. No Skips. Swear to God. During the year that shall not be named, three friends full of holiday cheer put together a holiday concert called Zoom For The Holidays, featuring brand new songs for a non-traditional season written by the next generation of musical theatre writers. It was not just a concert but a way to connect and stay together during a very lonely time of the year.

Now the original production team, Vaibu Mohan, Danielle Koenig, and Greg Paladino, are back with the ultimate kickoff party of the season! Join us for a night filled with pop, punk, disco, funk, and everything in between. Featuring new bangers written by young writers who are taking the world by storm and exciting arrangements of old favorites, you are cordially invited to party like it's 2022 in our favorite basement! Let's shake off the cobwebs and pre-game together for what will surely be a holiday season full of love, laughter, and bubbly. For one night only, we ask you to follow our one rule: dance like you've never danced before.

Featuring new music from Vaibu Mohan, Greg Paladino, Danielle Koenig, Jameson May, Caroline Pernick, Raiah Rofsky, Asher Muldoon, Sammy Grob, Owen Braithwaite, Caroline Strickland, and Stephen Coakley.

Featuring Joseph Allen, Owen Braithwaite, Alison Campbell, Leana Concepcion, Sammy Grob, Danielle Koenig, Rachel Lloyd, Irvin Mason Jr., Jameson May, Vaibu Mohan, Asher Muldoon, Jessie Jo Pauley, Andrew Strano, Caroline Strickland, and Alyssa Wray.

Arranged and orchestrated by Greg Paladino with additional arrangements done by Sammy Grob, Tonie Nguyen, Melody Valdez, and Jordan Wolfe.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Natalie Walker: MAD SCENES

DECEMBER 10 AT 10:30 PM

Natalie Walker has spent much of the last year and a half somewhere outside of her body watching her brain shatter and reassemble and shatter and reassemble ad infinitum (Latin, highbrow...), so now the only thing that feels in any way grounding to her is to sing and/or scream in a basement and be witnessed throughout. Natalie Walker: Mad Scenes is an evening dedicated to the art of unhinging, and its first iteration in July was described by Stephen Mosher at BroadwayWorld as a "most thrilling and genius night of revelry [...] considered and considerate, created with the audience experience firmly at the forefront of an artistic mind."

Its second round in November has yet to be performed as of this writing, so in the event that it is a triumph: how exciting to be there for the victory lap! In the event that it is a catastrophic failure with global implications: how exciting to be there for the start of the redemption arc! Either way, come December 10th Natalie and her beloved music director/collaborator/enabler Dan Garmon will be taking the audience on a tour from hebetude to hysteria, O'Hara to Ophelia, Lucia (opera, highbrow) to Liza, Beale to Bensimon (Housewives, highbrow, taste is meaningless) and back again, but this time it's Christmas.

To conclude with a helpful analogy a la the SAT of antiquity, mad scenes : natalie :: nativity scenes : j*s*s chr*st (ever heard of him???)

Walker is accompanied by David Kawamura on guitar, Michelle Osbourne on bass, and Josh Roberts on drums.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DECEMBER 11 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with new songs, old songs, daredevil solos, and a ferocious band.

Jason will be joined by special guest Ashley Pérez Flanagan.

$70 cover charge. $120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DECEMBER 11 AT 9:45 PM

Adele will not be appearing at this concert.

Fresh off of the release of her first album in six years, 30, the music of Grammy Award-winning artist Adele comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Someone Like You" and "Rolling in the Deep" to "Hello" and "When We Were Young," join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Adele.

Featuring Phoenix Best ,Darilyn Castillo, Hannah Cruz, Lila Coogan, Nicholas Edwards, Hannah Elless, Alex Finke, Keri René Fuller, Charissa Hogeland, Kyra Kennedy, JJ Niemann, Shereen Pimentel, Daniel Quadrino, Drew Redington, Carolina Rial, Iain Young.

Produced by Linnae Medeiros

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lisa Howard: WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME

DECEMBER 12 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway is back and so is Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Escape to Margaritaville) with a brand-new holiday show to ring in the season, What Christmas Means To Me. One of Broadway's favorite leading ladies will be sharing her special brand of Christmas spirit and will bring along her iconic broadway belt in a new show celebrating the release of her first ever Christmas album, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year - which hit all your favorite music platforms this past November!

The award-winning singer/actor will be joined on-stage by her good friend and musical director/arranger Michael Shaieb and his fantastic trio. This show will also pair her for the first time with director Richard Jay-Alexander and promises to give you Christmas "twists" unlike anything you've seen before. And, oh yeah, you can expect showstoppers as well.

Come celebrate the season with your family and friends! Enjoy this fun night together of music, some Christmas movie magic and songs coming from one of the most soaring voices ever to hit the boards.

Lisa Howard is thrilled to be returning to Feinstein's/54 Below! She was last seen on Broadway as Tammy in the new musical Escape to Margaritaville. Before that, she was a Drama Desk Nominee for her starring role of Jenny Steinberg in the musical comedy It Shouda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce. Other Broadway roles include Diva 1 in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Missy Hart in the new musical 9 to 5, Head Nurse in Lincoln Center's revival of South Pacific and Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, for which she won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. She has toured with the national company of Les Miserables and performed at prominent regional theaters around the country. In the concert scene, Lisa has made many appearances at the famed Town Hall in NYC as a part of Broadway By the Year & Broadway Unplugged concert series. She has also sung with the Carolina Philharmonic, the Cincinnati Symphony and with Peter Nero and the Philly POPS. Lisa made her feature film debut as Siobhan in the Twilight Saga, Breaking Dawn Part 2 and can also be seen in the indie psychological thriller, Decay. TV credits include: "Ugly Better", "Power", "Madame Secretary" and "The Good Fight". Her solo CD, Songs of Innocence and Experience, is available on iTunes. Lisa is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SARAH ANN FERNANDEZ

DECEMBER 12 AT 9:45 PM

"Fernandez is phenomenal - she can belt with the best of them, but also brings out the true depth of a character." -

BroadwayWorld

Sarah Anne Fernandez returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after flying across the country by broom as the Elphaba u/s on the national tour of Wicked, fulfilling her ultimate life-long dream and marking her as one of the youngest girls to don the green paint and witch hat in the show's history. So... now what? How do you top your ultimate dream? After having almost 2 years at home to think about this, she has an answer: let's sing about it. Spend an evening with Sarah, and some of her special Broadway friends, as she navigates what's next in her life through the songs that she holds closest to her heart. From musical theatre classics to previews of her original music - and everything else in between - Sarah will take us on a musical tour of the hilarious and heartwarming highs and lows of her life thus far.

Featuring Jackie Burns and Frankie Gonzalez.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

