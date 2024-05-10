Wendy Scherl to Sing Marvin Hamlisch At Hunt & Fish Club's HFC Underground

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LaMott Friedman Award winner Wendy Scherl Sings Marvin Hamlisch at Hunt & Fish Club's HFC Underground

The renowned composer and child prodigy Marvin Hamlisch has won every significant award in the music industry throughout his career. His notable works include A Chorus Line, Sophie's Choice, and The Goodbye Girl. On May 15th, Wendy Scherl, the distinguished recipient of the LaMott Friedman Award, will pay tribute to him at HFC Underground, located at Hunt & Fish Club. Scherl's performance, titled "The Sweetness and The Sorrow: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch", is expected to be outstanding. Bart Greenberg of Cabaret Scenes states, "Wendy Scherl has all that a cabaret diva needs..." With her soulful and melodious voice, Scherl will pay a beautiful homage to the musical legend Marvin Hamlisch.

Wendy Scherl graduated with honors from Northwestern University with a degree in Theater. She toured the country in featured roles, such as Grace in Annie, Babe in the Pajama Game, various roles in Grease, and as Jeanie in the official 20th Anniversary production of Hair in Chicago. In 1988, she made her Cabaret Debut with a sold-out run at Danny's Skylight Room (NYC) with her show "The Lights and The Smiles". After an eighteen-year hiatus to raise her two sons, she returned to the cabaret scene with a critically acclaimed show, "What Do You Do All Day", directed by multiple MAC and Backstage Bistro winner Helen Baldassare. Her show, "NEW Scherl in Town", garnered her first nomination for Best Female Vocalist at the 2018 Manhattan Association of Cabarets Clubs Awards. She is currently performing around the country, Town and Country, which also received a nomination for Best Female Vocalist from MAC and Broadway World Cabaret Awards. Her CD, You'll See, received a Broadway World Nomination for Best Independent Recording.

Doors open at 7:00 pm for à la carte Dining. The performance starts at APPROX. 8:15 pm! The evening's menu OPTIONS include STEAK, SEAFOOD, and Hunt & Fish Club's signature dishes... Burnt Lemon Chicken and Wild Mushroom Pappardelle The menu also features traditional and signature cocktails and a wide selection of wines.

Planning your visit is a breeze. For more information, call 347-625-1220 or visit hfcnyc.com/experiences. The event is priced at $50 per person. (Includes all taxes, fees, and service charges.) ($45 Food and Beverage Minimum (Tax and Gratuity not included.)) The Hunt & Fish Club is conveniently located at 125 W. 44th between 6th AVE. AND BROADWAY, just a stone's throw away from Times Square. 347-625-1220

About Hunt & Fish Club NYC - opened in 2014, Hunt & Fish Club, with its glass and marble interior, returns to the old-school swagger of Frank Sinatra's "New York." Nelson Braff, Anthony Scaramucci, and Eytan Sugarman own HFC Underground. hfcnyc.com. MPFOREVER is the official producer for HFC Underground. mpforever.com

