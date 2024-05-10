See 54 SINGS JONI MITCHELL, Linda Eder & More Next Week at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

A NIGHT OF NEW WORKS! – MAY 13 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of selections from never-before-seen or heard musical theater works! This evening will include the collaboration of both ‘new,' and well-known artists, all presenting their unheard works. You'll hear from artists such as Chris Miller and Ryan Scott Oliver and many more! Produced by Noelle Cornelius and featuring some of Broadway's best, we invite you to a night with music that will make you laugh, cry, and yearn for more. Don't miss this opportunity to catch a glimpse of these stories before the rest of the world does!

Featured writers include Emma Ashford, writing duo Sophie Boyce & Fred Feeney, Hayley Goldenberg, Canaan J. Harris, William Terrell Harris, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Adam LaPorte, writing duo Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shelbie Rassler, Chris Rayis, and Addie Symonds.

Featuring Kelly Belarmino, Mikayla Cohen, Noelle Cornelius, Patrick Dinnsen, Gabriela Gomez, Margot Grom, Mackenzie Meadows, Dariana Mullen, Marisa Nahas, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Jakov Schwartzberg, Christine Wanda, and Sidney Wilson.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2023-2024 SEASON, FEAT. Liam Pearce & MORE! – MAY 13 AT 9:30PM

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or they were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget.

Listen up and meet the new faces appearing on the 41 stages as fairytale characters, time travelers, and even celebrities! Some join their show Off-Broadway or out-of-town, transferring from Chicago, Washington D.C., or even London. Other shows open fresh on Broadway. Nevertheless, each actor has a unique path to the moment they finally get to step onto a Broadway stage. So everybody join us at 54 Below as we cheer for the amazing and landmark 2023-2024 season of Broadway debuts!

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring The Outsiders' Dan Berry, Back To The Future's Will Branner, Suffs' Tsilala Brock, Merrily We Roll Along's Leana Rae Concepcion, Days of Wine and Roses' Nicole Ferguson, The Notebook's Hillary Fisher, The Wiz's Christina Jones, Cabaret's Loren Lester, How To Dance In Ohio's Liam Pearce, and Harmony's Eric Peters.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIONEL COLE: THE LIONEL COLE EXPERIENCE – MAY 14 AT 7PM

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the return of The Lionel Cole Experience starring Lionel Cole!

After an extended tour in Australia, Lionel is making his way back to New York City for another performance at 54 Below with additional performances in Georgia and South Carolina. This all on the back of his successful “sold out” winter tour in the USA. Lionel is from a storied musical family as he is the son of Freddy Cole, a Grammy nominated jazz vocalist, the nephew of Nat King Cole, and the cousin of Natalie Cole. His musical style is known for drawing inspiration from Stevie Wonder, Prince, Chopin, and Samuel Barber.

With over 300 original works under his belt, Lionel has performed with countless musical heavyweights such as Mariah Carey, having co-written her platinum song “Through The Rain,” Randy Jackson, and Joss Stone as well as producing numerous television and film compositions. Lionel has also been featured as part of Robert Downey Jr's band.

Lionel is the host of the show, “Center Stage” for American Airlines with over 17 million listeners a month that has included guests such as Aloe Blacc, Laufey, Noah Kahan, Alfredo Rodriguez, and Dropkick Murphy to name a few. In 2007, Lionel arranged the Grammy Award-winning recording, “Family Affair,” with Vocals by John Legend, Joss Stone, and Van Hunt.

Lionel also earned several official Grammy Award Considerations in 2023 from The Recording Academy for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Recording Package (With Love), Best Jazz Vocal Performance (“All I Want for Christmas”), and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (Cancel Christmas). Nicknamed the “Kilted Crooner,” Lionel, an American soul with a jazz heart and blues attitude will bring his smooth baritone voice to 54 Below for all to enjoy!

Lionel's 10 member band (with 2 Grammy nominated members) will include: Clara Kennedy cello, Dana Lyn on violin, Elias Bailey on bass, John Chin on piano, Sean Moran on guitar, Tony Addison on drums, and Mike McGinnis leading the horn section on woodwinds.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Joni Mitchell – MAY 14 AT 9:30PM

Joni Mitchell will not appear at this performance

“When the world becomes a massive mess with nobody at the helm, it's time for artists to make their mark.” -Joni Mitchell

In a world full of turmoil and uncertainty, what better way to unite the generations than the timeless, classic catalog of Joni Mitchell? The heart of this concert will be Joni's classic Blue album. Expect to hear hits such as “River,” “A Case of You,” and “California.” For the super fans, cuts from her Clouds, Ladies of the Canyon, and Song to a Seagull albums are sure to delight.Joni Mitchell was a pioneer of the Laurel Canyon music scene which impacted the soundscape of folk music to this day. This evening will showcase her earnest, vulnerable style and her storytelling capacity, with a cast of vocalists who are unique in their own right, celebrating the diversity of voice types in the Broadway community.

Featuring Ayanna Charity, Madge Dietrich, Brooke Emmerich, Conor M. Hamill, CACO, Leslie Meloni, Jada Alston Owens, and Tiffany Tatreau.

Produced by Ayanna Charity and Brooke Emmerich. Music direction by Drew Wutke.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POP SINGS 54 – MAY 15 AT 7PM

A fun new reversal of the 54 Sings concept, Pop Sings 54 features pop and indie stars covering Broadway hits with their own unique musical twists. Featuring an all-star host and cast to be announced soon!

Produced by Tom Packman.

Music direction by Devon Yesberger.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Experience Camps.

Featuring Elliot Aguilar, Aeden Alvarez, Nathan Farrell, Jack Freeman, Tina LaRosa, Katie Martucci, Emiko Nakagawa, Leah Rich, Sonny Step, Camille Trust, and Chris Turner.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GROWING PAINS: A COMING OF AGE STORY – MAY 15 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an evening of powerful storytelling in Growing Pains: A Coming of Age Story.

Featuring a cast of exceptional young performers from renowned conservatories and seasoned professionals from the worlds of Broadway and opera, this show will explore the universal themes of growth, change, and self-discovery that we all experience throughout life.

Through a mix of musical numbers and personal anecdotes, our talented cast will take you on a journey through navigating adolescence, young adulthood, and beyond. From the awkwardness of first love, to maneuvering through moral ambiguity, and finding one's self, Growing Pains promises to capture the essence of what it means to come of age, at any age, in today's world.

Don't miss this unique storm of raw emotion and musical talents on stage at 54 Below. Join us for an evening of reflection, celebration, and above all, incredible entertainment. Get your tickets now for Growing Pains: A Coming of Age Story, directed and produced by Katerina Damm and Patrick Mizzoni.

Featuring Nicholas Barrón, Sam Beckman, Isabella Campos, Will Cobb, Barbara Grizer, Haley Holmes, Heather Poland, Ashlyn Prieto, Jordan Threatt, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – MAY 16 & 19 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$161 cover charge (includes $16 in fees) - $171.50 cover charge (includes $16.50 in fees). $216.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $226.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GINGER CANDY COMEDY: AN EVENING OF CARIBBEAN DELIGHTS, FEAT. JENN JADE & MORE! – MAY 16 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ginger Candy Comedy is an immersive evening of Caribbean delights hosted by Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton. The moment guests arrive, all senses will be greeted and awakened. Performances will include comedy, music, songs and spoken word. The evening will introduce audiences to many elements of Caribbean culture including that of Barbados, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and The Virgin Islands. Join us for an unforgettable spring evening at 54 Below!

Featuring Osyris Antham, Gina Brillon, Imagine, Jenn Jade, Sinck, and Marc Theobald.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anna Zavelson – MAY 17 AT 7PM

Anna Zavelson, having made her NYC theater debut in The Light in the Piazza at City Center Encores!, is now making her 54 Below solo debut. Join Anna for an evening of songs and stories that she loves across a variety of music genres, from pop to folk to musical theater. Hailing from Austin, TX, Anna grew up around a culture that embraces live music, and hopes to share her melting pot of influences with New York audiences. With songs ranging from Brandi Carlile and Ariana Grande to Allegiance and Phantom of the Opera, there is sure to be something for everyone. Join Anna for an unforgettable night of friends and music.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $110.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – MAY 17 AT 9:30PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by George Luton.

Featuring presenters/improvisors Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, and Pat Swearingen.

Featuring special guest Zeniba Now.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON, Jawan M. Jackson, & MORE! – MAY 18 AT 1PM

We're bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, and arranger Rashad McPherson, you'll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul. Hosted by Aaron Marcellus (Stomp).

Featuring Matia Celeste, Jawan M. Jackson, and Rich Tolbert, Jr.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Rashad McPherson on keys, and Maxx Spinelli on bass.

Also joined by supporting vocalists Crystal Fauntleroy, Tyneshia Hill, Chauncey Matthew, Keeara Powell, and Kareda Robinson.

A special menu has been created for the Gospel Brunch. It includes classics such as Eggs Benedict, Buttermilk Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alysha Umphress: 15 STORIES – MAY 18 AT 7PM

Encore by popular demand! Alysha Umphress returns to 54 Below with a unique new show called 15 Stories. Conceived by Jack Viertel and music directed by Bálint Varga, Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, many television and symphony appearances including with the London Symphony and at La Scala) will take the audience on 15 different rides, performing songs that tell a narrative story from beginning to end – theater songs, country songs, pop songs, gospel and more.

Leaving behind – for the moment – the “I love you,” “I wish I was in love,” “Why don't you love me” genres, each number is a unique journey for a unique character in a unique situation. The songs range from Bock and Harnick and Kurt Weill to Bobby Gentry, Lyle Lovett, Randy Newman, and Leiber and Stoller. This special engagement is an opportunity to see Alysha take on 15 different personae in one evening, featuring one of the most glorious voices there is to be heard anywhere.

Alysha Umphress' Broadway credits include On the Town (Hildy), American Idiot, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Priscilla Queen Of the Desert, and Bring It On. Off Broadway: Scotland, PA, Smokey Joe's Cafe (Lortel nomination for Best Supporting Actress and Chita Rivera Award winner for Best Ensemble). Alysha performed the role of Ruth Sherwood in Wonderful Town with the London Symphony Orchestra, which was recorded on the LSO label. Alysha originated the role of Cee Cee Bloom in the world premiere of Beaches at the Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical). Television credits include “Chicago Med,” “Blue Bloods,” “Girls5eva,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Royal Pains,” and “The Climb.” Alysha can now be seen as Murphy in Netflix's “Bonding.” Alysha was awarded the gold medal this year at the American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah. In addition to the London Symphony Orchestra (under the baton of Sir Simon Rattle), she has sung with the San Francisco Symphony (under the baton on Michael Tilson Thomas) the Boston Pops, The Savannah Philharmonic, the Asheville Symphony, Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg and Orchestre National de Lille and most recently with the Orchestra Teatro Regio Torino at the world famous Teatro alla Scala in Milan. @alyshaumphress

Jack Viertel, Senior Vice-President emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters, also served as the company's Creative Director beginning in 1987, in charge of developing projects for the company's Broadway theaters, including five of August Wilson's ten–play Century Cycle, M. Butterfly, Angels in America, Grand Hotel, City of Angels, and others. He produced the Patti LuPone revival of Gypsy, conceived the long running Smokey Joe's Café and the critically acclaimed After Midnight, and served as the dramaturg for Hairspray and Dear Evan Hansen. The musical and movie The Prom were developed from his original concept. From 2000 to 2020 he served as Artistic Director of the Tony-honored Encores! series, presenting 65 Broadway musical revivals. He is the author of The New York Times bestseller The Secret Life of the American Musical and a new novel, Broadway Melody. He began his professional career playing national bottleneck steel guitar behind Bonnie Raitt, Son House, and The Pointer Sisters.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $110.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES – MAY 18 AT 9:30PM

Mamas do so much for their kids and the ones they love – but they need a little time for themselves, too! Introducing Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Produced, created, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Featuring Allison Couture, Laura D'Andre, Dana de Celis, Kasie Gasparini, Emily Hatch, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Alicia Krakauer, Maggie McDowell, Grace Morgan, Jennafer Newberry, Marissa Rosano, and Lili Thomas.

Stay tuned for future updates on our star-studded cast. Follow along at @momsnightoutconcert.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Taylor Swift: THE ERAS TOUR (LEG 2) – MAY 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance

WELCOME TO THE SECOND LEG OF THE ERAS TOUR. You know the drill: if you didn't get tickets to the US leg… going overseas is probably also out of the question, SO this is your (second) chance to celebrate the artist who so many call “the music industry.” Join us for yet another “Enchanted” evening where we will wisk you through her platinum hits, fan favorites, and even some From The Vault. We might even tap into our inner “Mastermind” and switch some of your fave tunes up. You've got a “Blank Space” on May 19th and we'll write your name. Produced and directed by Kate Coffey, with music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Tatiana Bahoque, Sami Blake, Julia Bogdanoff, Gabrielle Browdy, Landry Champlin, Rachel Croom, Cara Rose DiPietro, Lauren Echausse, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Ashlyn Frost, Peyton Ávila Herzog, Jessica Hill, Sarah Isola, Emma Joanis, Anabelle June, Gabbi Mack, Mary Caroline Owens, Haley Seda, Claire Valdez, Alison Van Dam, Carly Wheeler, and Eden Witvoet.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2023-2024 SEASON May 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

LIONEL COLE: THE LIONEL COLE EXPERIENCE May 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

GINGER CANDY COMEDY: AN EVENING OF CARIBBEAN DELIGHTS, FEAT. JENN JADE & MORE! May 16 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS Taylor Swift: THE ERAS TOUR (LEG 2) May 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

