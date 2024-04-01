See Alice Ripley and John McDaniel, JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY & More at Birdland in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this April with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Linda Purl with DIVA Jazz Orchestra, Chad LB Quartet, Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra, Stella Cole, Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos, Ryan Keberle All Ears Orchestra, Ken Peplowski’s Charlie Parker with Strings Release Celebration, Kurt Elling Celebrates Weather Report, April Varner, Alice Ripley and John McDaniel, Cyrille Aimée, Greg Ruvolo Big Band, Wendy Moten, and Dave Stryker Organ Trio.

Birdland Theater will present Christine Lavin and Julie Gold, Will Bernard Quartet, The Jive Aces, Sasha Dobson, Daryl Sherman’s “Born to Swing” Celebrating Mildred Bailey, Craig Davis Trio with Darmon Meader, Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra, Ava Locknar, Alexa Tarantino Quartet, Andy Ezrin, Naama Gheber Quartet: “Songs of Spring,” Connie Han Trio, Matt Munisteri Quartet, Ricky Alexander Release Celebration, and Cashino.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Quintin Harris Trio, Anaïs Reno, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

April 1 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Linda Purl with DIVA Jazz Orchestra – “Big Band Romance”

Singer and actress Linda Purl will be joined by the internationally acclaimed DIVA Jazz Orchestra for the show “Big Band Romance.” The concert will celebrate some of the extraordinary songs that defined the classic big band sound, including “Pick Yourself Up,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “Too Darn Hot.” This evening will feature music director Tedd Firth and guest vocalist Nicolas King. Purl is known for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on “Homeland” has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the new HBO Max series, “Hacks.” Past concert venues include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Club Raye in Paris, and Satin Doll in Tokyo. On Broadway, she appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending, and Off-Broadway in Mr. Toole and The Baby Dance. Her solo albums include Alone Together, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring, and Taking a Chance on Love.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 2 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Christine Lavin and Julie Gold with Special Guests – “April Fools”

Julie Gold, and Christine Lavin - with special guests Buskin & Batteau and John Forster - will get together (as they do every April) to share some of their funniest musical offerings, and prove it's never too late to make April Fools of themselves. Multi-instrumentalists Buskin & Batteau have been winning hearts and minds with their soulful acoustic ballads and fun-filled performances for decades. About clever songwriter John Forster, Tom Lehrer says, “You don’t need me anymore. Now you've got John Forster to kick around.” Julie Gold, Grammy Award-winning author of the Bette Midler anthem, “From a Distance,” has had songs covered by Patti LuPone, Patti LaBelle, Elaine Paige, and so many more. Christine Lavin’s humorous songs have been sung by Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, and Klea Blackhurst.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 2 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Will Bernard Quartet with Allison Miller, Ben Allison, Kenny Brooks

Brilliant, swinging, and funky, the guitarist Will Bernard appears at Birdland Theater for one evening in April with a veteran band featuring the talented Kenny Brooks (saxophone), Alison Miller (drums) and Ben Allison (bass). A choice sideman, Bernard has lent his sound to nearly 80 recordings—and, a prolific composer and bandleader, he has released over 10 as a leader (the latest being “Ancient Grains” (Posi-Tone, 2021), “Pondlife” (Dreck to Disk, 2022), and “Sky” (Dreck to Disk, 2023) with Beth Custer). Bernard has performed at the Monterey, North Sea, SF Jazz, Jazz a Vienne, Bumbershoot, Be-Bop, and Brew, Montreal, Vancouver, Caribbean Sea, and High Sierra festivals; opened for Herbie Hancock and the Head Hunters, Jimmy McGriff, The Funky Meters, Scofield, Medeski, Martin and Wood, Zigaboo Modeliste, and the Charlie Hunter Quartet. He has performed and/or recorded with Dr. Lonnie Smith, Tom Waits, Ben Sidran, Dr. John, Booker T. Jones, Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra, Butler/ Bernstein and the Hot Nine, Zigaboo Modeliste, Global Noize, Greyboy Allstars, Galactic, Medeski, Martin and Wood, Mike Clark, Idris Muhammad and a long list of other legendary artists. Catch his fantastic band downstairs at the Theater as they groove you into good spirits!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 2-6 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/2-4); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/5-6) – Birdland Jazz Club

Chad LB Quartet

Celebrated as a saxophone prodigy from a young age, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown is now an internationally-recognized musician, seen on world stages with Taylor Swift, Chris Botti, the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra, and his own groups. Performances at Carnegie Hall, the Super Bowl, and Madison Square Garden have been highlights in his star-studded career, and his albums have met great critical acclaim: critic Doug Ramsey named Lefkowitz-Brown’s debut album, Image Manifesto, “Debut Album of the Year,” and DownBeat named Onward, his May 2017 release, an Editor’s Pick for 2017. His two 2021 releases—Open World, featuring greats Lionel Loueke, Randy Brecker, and other stars, and Quartet Sessions featuring his brilliant peers—were released on La Reserve recordings.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 4 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Jive Aces

The Jive Aces have led the world in swing dance mania for over 25 years. The UK’s #1 jive and swing band, they’ve received outstanding praise from Dancing With The Stars’s head judge Len Goodman, who called them “Infectious, uplifting and marvelous!” and from notorious American Idol judge Simon Cowell, who called them “Absolutely brilliant!” Of course, this only confirmed what their incredible track record has proved for decades: with tours in over 40 countries, performances for Her Majesty the Queen, sold-out shows at Royal Albert Hall, entrance into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent, and over 250 live shows per year, this spectacular group, sharply dressed in their trademark yellow suits, brings audiences to their feet without fail. Expect hits from Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Sammy Davis Jr., and Ella Fitzgerald as well as a selection of unforgettable originals—and join the Jive Aces for a night of fun!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 5-7 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Sasha Dobson

Sasha Dobson’s stylistic scope is rarely matched even by the greatest artists. While her love of rock and folk have led to her opening for Willie Nelson, working with Don Was, and collaborating for years with Norah Jones, Dobson’s deep relationship to jazz music found its revived expression on her 2021 outing, Girl Talk. The release featured bebop powerhouses Peter Bernstein and Neal Miner on guitar and bass, as well as Kenny Wolleson, the folk-jazz all-star drummer, as they backed Dobson’s sultry vocals. Of course, considering that her mother and father were regarded jazz musicians (Smith, a pianist, and Gail, a vocalist), it’s not hard to understand this recent explosion of swinging energy. Catch Dobson at this 3-night stint in Birdland Theater.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 7 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra

Comprised of the top student musicians in SUNY Purchase’s Conservatory of Music, this exciting large ensemble performs styles from all across Latin America, rendering the worlds of mambo, cha-cha, danzon, festejo, porro, and more with youthful verve. Director David DeJesus, a fixture on both jazz and Latin music scenes, will guide the orchestra as they bring to life the many flavors of Latin Jazz on the Birdland stage.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 8 & 15 (Mondays) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Stella Cole

26-year-old Stella Cole is in rare possession of an old voice: a breathtaking visitation from the past. A veritable sensation, Cole has amassed a huge following of young fans: with nearly 900k followers on TikTok and over 600k on Instagram, she brings youth to the vintage sound of the Great American Songbook and brings the timeless wisdom of the songbook to audiences of all ages. Recent performances at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, Town Hall, 54 Below, and Cafe Carlyle, as well as praise from legends Michael Buble, James Taylor, and Meghan Trainor, have all confirmed what aura of grandeur Cole naturally radiates: a dream-like quality, evoking Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Ella Fitzgerald for modern fans. She performs two consecutive Mondays at Birdland Jazz Club in April.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum

April 9 & 16 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Daryl Sherman’s “Born to Swing” Celebrating Mildred Bailey

One of the rare singer-pianists equally talented in both roles, Rhode Island-born Daryl Sherman has been a part of New York City’s jazz scene since the mid-70s. Indeed, legendary clarinetist Artie Shaw called her “a first-rate singer-musician” and chose her for his group after returning from retirement. A frequent guest on Marian McPartland’s iconic radio show, “Piano Jazz,” Sherman’s recordings are in regular rotation on Cable TV's Music Choice, Sirius/XM Radio, BBC, JazzRadio Berlin. For this engagement, she celebrates the life of her teacher, the renowned vocalist Mildred Bailey, frontwoman for the Paul Whiteman orchestra who influenced Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Rosemary Clooney. Her group features Loren Schoenberg (piano, tenor sax), James Chirillo (guitar), and Boots Maleson (bass).

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 9-13 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/9-11); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/12-13) – Birdland Jazz Club

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos

A 7x Grammy nominee, 2x BBC World Music Awards nominee, and recipient of the Smithsonian Lifetime Achievement Award, the prolific pianist and composer Omar Sosa is a virtuoso conceptualist whose fusion of African diasporic, Cuban, Western classical, and American jazz styles has fascinated worldwide audiences for decades. With a career that took off in the Bay Area in the 90s, Sosa has developed a unique style of pianism and composing that is both healing, electrifying, thought-provoking, and jaw-dropping. His incredibly tight ensemble performs for a week at the Jazz Club.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 11 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Craig Davis Trio with Darmon Meader

The exciting pianist Craig Davis leads a trio for one night at the Theater. Davis has held the piano chair in modern trumpet artist Sean Jones’s quintet, the legendary Artie Shaw Orchestra, and drum legend Roger Humphries’s group. His trio brings a swinging, contemporary offering. Notable performances have included the Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival, New York City’s Kitano Hotel, the Frick Museum, and the grand opening of the Pittsburgh Playhouse. His recording Tone Paintings (MCG Jazz, 2022) features rhythm royalty Jeff Hamilton and John Clayton. Expect high energy, tight ensemble communication, and beautiful compositions.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 12-14 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra

One of the most peculiar, eye-popping, truly virtuosic, uncompromisingly glorious, absolutely renegade figures in contemporary jazz, Steven Bernstein is a musician among musicians. The chosen arranger for Robert Altman and Woody Allen films, or for collaborations between U2 and Sun Ra’s Arkestra; the trumpeter for saxophone legend Sam Rivers, rocker Courtney Love, superstar Lou Reed, and the queen herself, Aretha Franklin; and the leader of the infamous Sex Mob, which performs pan-stylistic work with the swagger of Louis Armstrong and Count Basie; whichever one he’s being at the moment, Bernstein is always proving that he is one of music’s truest heirs to the showman tradition of Cab Calloway, Jimmy Lunceford, Duke Ellington, Lester Bowie, and Sun Ra. His Millennial Territory Orchestra takes on the great works of Prince, Stevie Wonder, and the Beatles, as well as those of early jazz by the likes of Don Redman and Bennie Moten. Comprised of a stellar cast, this is a band unlike anything you’ve ever heard. Get ready: Steven Bernstein is coming to party.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 14 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Ryan Keberle All Ears Orchestra

Both a formidable trombonist and a prolific composer, Ryan Keberle has been hailed by The New York Times as a player “of vision and composure.” Named #1 Rising Star Trombonist in the Downbeat International Critics Poll, Keberle the instrumentalist is a force to be reckoned with, lending his voice to ensembles led by Maria Schneider, David Bowie, Justin Timberlake, Ivan Lins, and Wynton Marsalis. As a composer, he has developed a wide-ranging and refreshing style, writing pieces with voice and synthesized instruments, as well as traditional big band configurations. While Keberle’s first two albums featured thick brass textures and a “little big band,” his group Catharsis incorporated Camila Meza’s stunning vocals and guitar for three stylistically groundbreaking recordings, including 2016’s Azul Infinito, named one of “five jazz albums you need to hear” by Billboard. Four subsequent albums by his group Reverso all see Keberle exploring new sonic territory. At Birdland, come see this daring explorer on his ever-changing journey: this time, with his All Ears Orchestra.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 16 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Release Celebration: “Unheard Bird,” Ken Peplowski’s Charlie Parker With Strings

Cleveland native tenor saxophonist and clarinetist Ken Peplowski, “...arguably the greatest living jazz clarinetist,” (BBC) celebrates the release of a new landmark recording, “Unheard Bird.” The legendary Charlie Parker’s best-loved album, “Charlie Parker with Strings,” was originally released in 1950, but a number of his arrangements were never recorded. They ended up in the hands of Peplowski, who went into the studio with a masterful band featuring Terrell Stafford (trumpet), Glenn Zaleski (piano), Peter Washington (bass), and Willie Jones III (drums), plus a 7-piece orchestra (3 violins, viola, cello, harp, and oboe) directed by Loren Schoenberg. On this very special engagement at Birdland, the full ensemble will perform a selection of the recorded arrangements. Do not miss this important event in jazz history at Bird’s namesake venue!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 17-20 (Wednesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/17-18); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/19-20) – Birdland Jazz Club

Kurt Elling Celebrates Weather Report featuring Joey Calderazzo

Kurt Elling returns to Birdland! Elling, the winner of 3 Prix du Jazz Vocal (France), 2 German Echo Awards, 2 Dutch Edison Awards, and 2 GRAMMY wins (with 15 GRAMMY nominations), is one of contemporary jazz’s most prolific, celebrated voices. The Guardian has called him “a kind of Sinatra with superpowers” and “one of jazz’s all-time great vocalists.” Elling’s originality is intertwined with his devotion to the masters that came before him, and he regularly writes lyrics to classic melodies and improvisations by iconic artists, such as John Coltrane, Keith Jarrett, Pat Metheny, Wayne Shorter, and Jaco Pastorius. Join the singer and his quintet for an inspiring four-night run. With Kurt Elling (vocals), Joey Calderazzo (piano/keyboards), Essiet Okon Essiet (bass), Mike Moreno (guitar), Marcus Finnie (drums).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 18 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ava Paris Locknar – “Tall Girl Singing”

Ava Paris Locknar will present a fun-filled, musical night that takes the audience through the love affair between NYC and an actor's journey to Broadway. Join us for a night of story-telling, songs, laughs, special guests, and more. The evening features music direction by Mason Margut. Ava Paris Locknar was born and raised in Nashville/ New York and grew up surrounded by the arts. She completed her studies at the William Esper Studio in 2023 and has been acting in NYC ever since. Ava worked with the Reckless Few on their recent production A Matter of Faith, as well as their premiere performance of Five Times in One Night by Chiara Atik. Singing credits include performances at Birdland, as well as background vocals for Kristin Chenoweth and Alice Cooper.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 19-21 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Alexa Tarantino Quartet

An ultra-talented woodwind artist with a serious output of music, Alexa Tarantino has been praised by Wynton Marsalis as “an indomitable force for expression…and absolute excellence.” Tarantino has been a frequent hire for Marsalis’s Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; given her command of her multiple instruments (saxophones, flute, and clarinet) and her sense of poise as a soloist within a band, it’s no surprise. Over three years she has released three full-length recordings: Firefly (2021), Clarity (2020), and Winds of Change (2019), all on Posi-Tone Records. A Rising Star for Alto Saxophone in DownBeat Magazine’s 2020, 2021, and 2022 Critics Polls—and named one of the Top 5 Alto Saxophonists of 2019 by the JazzTimes Critics’ Poll—Tarantino’s joyful playing has led her to such prestigious venues as Umbria Jazz Festival, Jazz in Marciac Festival, the Kennedy Center, and the Hollywood Bowl.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 19 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Andy Ezrin Trio

Pianist Andy Ezrin has performed internationally with Grammy-winning New York Voices, Chris Botti, the Count Basie Orchestra, Rickie Lee Jones, Joe Jackson, and the Boston Pops. Performances at Montreux Jazz Fest, North Sea Jazz Fest, Montreal Jazz Fest, Live Under the Sky in Japan, Carnegie Hall, Boston Symphony Hall, and the United Nations have marked his star-studded career—and as a composer, his work spans 12 original trio recordings, as well as prominent features on iconic TV programs including “Sesame Street,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” and Cartoon Network’s “Courage the Cowardly Dog.” Ezrin’s latest project, recorded in 2023, brings together a dream band of John Pattitucci (bass), Marcus Gilmore (drums), Randy Brecker (trumpet), Donny McCaslin (sax), and Ari Hoenig (drums). A veteran of the music industry and a moving soloist, his group is sure to excite audiences on this single-night engagement at the Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 21 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

April Varner

Winner of the 2023 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition, April Varner’s new recording, “Dear April,” is set for June 28th release. Produced by Grammy-Award-winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., it features artists Benny Benack III, Russell Malone, Dayna Stephens, Theo Bleckmann, Reuben Rogers, Miguel Russell, and Caelan Cardello. Varner’s performances at Ornithology Jazz Club, 55 Bar, The Django, Birdland Theater, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, and Blues Alley have garnered the young singer exciting momentum. Possessed of a warm, full tone and an old soul’s swinging intuition, Varner is sure to deliver in her Sunday evening debut at the Jazz Club!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 22 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Alice Ripley and John McDaniel

Tony Award-winning singer and actress Alice Ripley and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning music director and pianist John McDaniel will appear in concert for Ripley to sing the songs she made famous on Broadway. McDaniel will join her on piano and the two will share their many stories from a lifetime spent in music. Ripley received the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal. She made her Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy in 1992. Other original Broadway casts include Side Show (“Best Actress in a Musical” Tony nomination), Sunset Boulevard, American Psycho, The Rocky Horror Show, and James Joyce’s The Dead. McDaniel is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning music director, composer, director, arranger, orchestrator, and producer, and is an Artistic Director at the Tony Award-winning Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. Most recently, John arranged, orchestrated, and was the music director for Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Special on NBC, which won the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Primetime Variety Special.” John has collaborated with Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, Betty Buckley, Bette Midler, Shirley Jones, and Katy Perry.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 23 & 30 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Naama Gheber Quartet: “Songs of Spring”

Vocalist Naama Gheber is a self-assured, easygoing talent whose deft melodic sense and pleasing swing feel have brought her to the front lines of the New York jazz scene. Gheber’s debut album, 2020’s Dearly Beloved, and her 2nd recording, 2022’s If I Knew Then, earned her acknowledgment in All About Jazz and Downbeat Magazine, and her 2023, Where Flamingos Fly, featuring vibraphone legend Steve Nelson, received further critical acclaim. Gheber’s love for joyously bouncing rhythms and the power of song has led to frequent performances at leading New York jazz institutions Smalls, Mezzrow, the Django at the Roxy Hotel, and Birdland. For this one-set-only engagement, she brings a quartet featuring Dave Baron (bass) and Jeb Patton (piano) singing audiences into spring with a careful selection of Great American Songbook standards.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 23-27 (Tuesday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/23-25); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/26-27) – Birdland Jazz Club

Cyrille Aimée

Grammy-nominated Cyrille Aimee spent over 10 years in NYC wowing audiences with her joyful improvisations, effortless swing, and wild spirit. Having relocated to New Orleans to enter the vibrant musical community of that storied city, Aimee loves to return to Birdland—where she spent years with a weekly residency. From her native France to the USA, from jazz festivals to Broadway, from a longtime working band to new adventures in new sonic landscapes, Cyrille Aimee is never content to stay in one place too long. Recent releases include 2018’s Cyrille Aimee Live (Mack Avenue); 2019’s Move On: A Sondheim Adventure (especially relevant now that the legend has just passed); 2021’s I’ll Be Seeing You; and 2021’s Petite Fleur, as a featured guest of drummer Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. Hailed as “one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation” by The Wall Street Journal, Aimee will certainly bring something new to her old city.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 25 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Connie Han Trio

28-year-old pianist/composer Connie Han has been described by Variety magazine as “one of contemporary jazz’s most talented and inventive musicians” and “a decisively brazen talent with an exhilarating control of her skills and vision” by All About Jazz. On her three Mack Avenue releases, “Iron Starlet,” “Crime Zone,” and “Secrets of Inanna,” Han manifests “an intimate clairvoyance into all that has come before her,” with “uncompromising vitality” on the piano. Her powerful vision, decidedly contemporary, takes in the full evolution of her forebears, from iconic innovators like McCoy Tyner and Hank Jones through the Young Lions revolution spearheaded by the Marsalis Brothers, Kenny Kirkland, and Jeff “Tain” Watts, and delivers a thrilling modern statement nestled in today’s most forward-thinking composing and improvising styles. The Steinway Artist is thrilled to bring her electrifying trio to Birdland!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 26-27 (Friday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Matt Munisteri Quartet

What do New Orleans legend Henry Butler, jazz vocal extraordinaire Catherine Russell and “Little” Jimmy Scott, trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, and singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright have in common? They’ve all called upon the talents of Matt Munisteri, a genre-defying master guitarist whose work has been featured on over 70 recordings. Munisteri, who was asked to be a part of the legendary Bill Frisell’s Guitar Invitational alongside other world-class six-stringers, is adept in a surprising variety of sonic worlds, from noise music to New Orleans jazz, and this has led him to develop a musical personality that is at once gentle—in its lighthearted embrace of so much music—and profound, offering heartfelt melodies and accompaniment in each passing moment. He performs for three nights this April at the Theater with his Quartet. With Matt Munisteri (guitar), Joe Barbato (accordion), Danton Boller (bass), Ben Perowsky (drums).

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 28 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Greg Ruvolo Big Band

The brilliant trumpeter and arranger Greg Ruvolo leads his sterling large ensemble to ring in the new year. Ruvolo’s work with legendary acts such as Gil Evans, Airto Moreira, Louis Bellson, New York Voices, and the WDR Big Band inform both his writing, playing, and bandleading. In this warm-hearted ensemble, Ruvolo throws both jazz veterans and young stars into the mix, arranging Songbook classics, jazz standards, and original work for the exciting ensemble. The band’s members have worked with Frank Sinatra, Steely Dan, Ray Charles, Buddy Rich, Gerry Mulligan, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, and Count Basie. They perform swinging, dramatic music with brilliant improvisational flourishes and hard-driving interaction.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 28 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ricky Alexander Septet: “Just Found Joy,” Release Celebration

New York City’s own Ricky Alexander is a sought-after sideman who can be heard playing in the city’s top jazz clubs and music venues every night of the week. A favorite for Jazz Age performers such as Grammy-Award-winning Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, Gordon Webster, Sweet Megg, Tatiana Eva Marie, Dandy Wellington, and The Revisionists Jazz Band— all of whom savor Alexander’s warm sound, his bouncing rhythm lines, and his brilliantly-phrased solo flights—the tenor sax player has been featured across over 30 recordings, including two as a leader: “Strike Up The Band” (featuring Harry Allen, Martina DaSilva, and James Chirillo) and “I’m In Love Again.” Don’t miss his two Sunday evening sets at the Theater!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 29 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Wendy Moten – “Sings Richard Whiting with a Splash of Soul”

After several sold-out concerts at Birdland, the Nashville vocalist best known for her 2021 run on NBC’s “The Voice” returns with “Wendy Moten Sings Richard Whiting with a Splash of Soul.” Wendy will celebrate the brilliance of Whiting classics, joined onstage by Henry Hey on keyboards, Brian Delaney on drums, Aurelien Budynek on guitar, and David Santos on bass. Most recently Wendy made another appearance on “The Voice” to perform with CeeLo Green for Blake Shelton’s final show. Wendy’s new single “Don’t Give Up” was recently released. Moten is a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music business as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent and charm NBC’s “The Voice.” She turned all four judges' chairs during her blind audition and ended up as a finalist. A native of Memphis, Wendy sang Pop/R&B on a major label in the ‘90s, then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She has recorded duets with Michael McDonald, Julio Iglesias, Kirk Whalum, Peabo Bryson, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’, Buddy Guy, Paul Brown, John Oates, and others. Wendy has performed as a solo artist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and recently with Blake Shelton.

$50 tables / $50 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 30 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Dave Stryker Organ Trio

Dave Stryker is a fabulous guitarist who has served as the featured accompanist for Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and hundreds of others, as well as leading 30 recording projects of his own. Dave Stryker is a fabulous guitarist who has served as the featured accompanist for Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and hundreds of others, as well as leading 30 recording projects of his own. Stryker’s latest recording, 2022’s As We Are, features Brian Blade, John Pattitucci, Julian Shore, Sara Caswell, and others, and was named one of DownBeat’s top albums of the year. “The jazz gods have alighted on the guitarist and elevated his playing, his composing, his soloing, and his music,” says Jazz Times’s Ken Micallef. Meanwhile, Stryker heads into the studio soon with his Organ Trio.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 30 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Cashino

The LA and NYC cult hit returns to its roots at Birdland – don’t miss the chance to see all four Cashino shows in their original form. Susie Mosher (Hairspray and host of Birdland’s “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell star as Johnny Niagra and Pepper Cole in a special run of the critically acclaimed multimedia musical show starting April 30. Each Cashino starts with a different short film about the lives of the two legendary singers as they embark on a quest to become internet entrepreneurs in the early 2000s, followed by a high-energy and emotionally charged live set. Known for seamlessly blending 80’s pop/rock with classic show tunes, Cashino medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler on the Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.” Film cameos include Kaye Ballard, Dan Bucatinsky, Mo Gaffney, Kathy Najimy, Peter Facinelli, Will Ferrell, Dan Finnerty, Jenny McCarthy, Michael Orland, Tiffani Thiessen, and more. Whether you’re a longtime fan or first-timer, get ready for a multimedia musical experience that will rock your world.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Mondays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector’s item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp, and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso’s Cast Party’ has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 2, 23 (Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret, and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 3, 10, 17, 24 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America’s own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city’s best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder, and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 3, 10, 17, 24 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30 pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano’s now-famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummers Vince Cherico or Alex Raderman, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly: Nicole Zuraitis and Warren Vache (vocals and trumpet, 4/3); Stefano Doglioni and Pasquale Grasso (reeds and guitar, 4/10); Olli Soikkeli (guitar, 4/17); Sara Caswell (violin, 4/24).

*Guitar night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 4, 11, 18, 25 (Thursdays) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy-winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style Jazz band that for decades has been Woody Allen’s band of choice for his movies, concert tours, and weekly performances. The band has appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. With Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), Kevin Dorn (drums).

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 5, 12, 19, 26 (Fridays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn’t another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$35 + $25 food/drink minimum

April 6 & 13 (Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Quintin Harris Trio

A finalist in the American Jazz Piano Competition in Savannah, Georgia, young Quintin Harris leads a trio of Sam AuBuchon (bass) and Marlen Suero-Amparo (drums) this April at the Jazz Club. With Harris himself performing dexterously on both piano and vocals, the bandleader employs a suave baritone on American Songbook standards like “What A Difference A Day Makes” and “Day By Day,” crafting nimble piano lines over jazz standards like “Tricrotism” and “These Foolish Things.” Students of Birdland favorite and master pianist Bill Charlap at William Paterson University, the members of the group’s rhythm section are frequent guests at the Birdland Theater in Susie Mosher’s “The Lineup” on Tuesdays. After making his Birdland debut as a leader this past December, he performs two consecutive Saturdays in April.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 20 & 27 (Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Anaïs Reno

Catch the young phenom Anaïs Reno! Already bearing the marks of great success, she is the winner of the Forté International Competition, Michael Feinstein Competition, Mabel Mercer Competition, the Julie Wilson Award, and a Finalist in NFAA’s YoungArts competition, Reno’s awards are matched by her performance credits: at Birdland, Carnegie Hall, David Geffen Hall, The Django, Chris’ Jazz Café in Philadelphia, and many others. Her last album, “Lovesome Thing: Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington & Strayhorn,” which she recorded with the Emmet Cohen Trio (when Anaïs was 16), received critical acclaim and rose to number 6 on the jazz charts. In 2021, Reno was featured in the acclaimed video, “New York State of Mind,” featuring Idina Menzel and Stephen Colbert; and, in 2022, she was featured on national television singing “America the Beautiful” for the Mets/Yankees 9/11 game. Clearly a singer to watch, Reno performs two Saturdays in a row on the upstairs stage.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 7, 14, 21, 28 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world’s most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O’Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music’s most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum