Review: Betcha By Golly Wow, THE STYLISTICS Proved They've Still Got It At Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall was all a-buzz on Friday evening, October 11, for The Stylistics’ long-awaited return to the prestigious venue, where they last performed 50 years ago! And what a treat the audience was given, with the three gents who make up the unit today, Airrion Love (original member), Herb Murrell (original member), and Jason Sharp (joined in 2011), all in top form.

Before they hit the stage, the crowd was entertained by Tom’s Elton Tribute with Special Guest Sir Eltom John (you read right, EltoM) – a Sir Elton John cover band led by British performer Tom Cridland, who started the project in January 2022. Playbill notes indicated that he started learning piano as a COVID-19 project to help him conquer alcoholism and stay sober. Cridland’s showmanship was right up there with Sir Elton John’s, with sunglasses and sequined outfit to boot! His vocals were strong, and for someone who only recently learned piano, he had great command of Carnegie Hall’s beautiful Steinway. Well supported by Justin Woodward on bass and back-up vocals, and Harry Micheal on drums and back-up vocals, Cridland helped build the momentum for The Stylistics’ entry onto the stage with hits like Rocketman, Tiny Dancer, Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting, and this reviewer’s favorite Sir Elton John song, Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters.

When it came time for The Stylistics to enter the auditorium, “Betcha By Golly Wow” did the crowd go wild! Entering in matching red sequined jackets, Love, Murrell and Sharp, opened with People Make The World Go Round, featuring Sharp’s delicious falsetto, and a smooth guitar solo by guitarist Rutherford Gay, Jr. Speaking of instrumentalists, The Style Orchestra were fantastic, featuring Evan Wills on back-up vocals, Bryan Williams, Max Hoening, and Harvey Perry on keyboards, Joseph White Jr. on drums, and Keith Busey on bass. Next up, the audience swayed in their seats to I’m Stone in Love with You, as the gents showed off their stylish choreography.

Then came Betcha By Golly Wow, which was utterly sublime! It was at this moment that this reviewer travelled back in time to when she grew up listening to The Stylistics. Mom played Betcha By Golly Wow, You Make Me Feel Brand New, You Are Everything, Break Up to Make Up, Stop Look Listen (To Your Heart) on her record player through the years, and it felt magical to be hearing all these songs live! All of which, might I add, were delivered with much aplomb, gravitas, and sensational vocals. This reviewer didn’t hesitate to give a “standing O” along with the very appreciative crowd. Bravo!

Learn more about the Stylistics on their website at www.thestylistics.org.

Find more upcoming events at Carnegie Hall on their website.

