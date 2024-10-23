News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention

"Put on a Happy Face" honored Charles Strouse at Jazz at Lincoln Center

By: Oct. 23, 2024
The Mabel Mercer Foundation is presenting the annual New York Cabaret Convention last night, October 22nd, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater. Hosted by Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci, the night featured Karen Akers, Ann Anello, Ari Axelrod, Danny Bacher, Leanne Borghesi, The DTM Dial Tones, Bryce Edwards, Tovah Feldshuh, Anita Gillette, Maude Maggart, Karen Mason, Madalynn Mathews, Marilyn Maye, Marieann Meringolo, MOIPEI, Marissa Mulder, Lee Roy Reams, Craig Rubano, Marta Sanders, Those Girls, Lumiri Tubo. 

The Julie Wilson Award, underwritten by Peter & Linda Hanson, was presented to Ari Axelrod.

This year’s event promises three nights of spectacular performances from October 22nd to October 24th, 2024. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the New York Cabaret Convention continues to showcase the timeless artistry and vibrant diversity of the cabaret world. The concerts will feature our largest three day lineup ever of over 75 performers, including cabaret legends as well as exciting new talents making their Cabaret Convention debuts.

See photos from the evening below taken by Conor Weiss.

Tickets to tomorrow night's 10/24 show are available here.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Stephen Schwartz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Ari Axelrod. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Ari Axelrod.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Leanne Borghesi. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Leanne Borghesi. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Tovah Feldshuh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Tovah Feldshuh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Karen Mason. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Karen Mason. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Karen Akers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Karen Akers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Those Girls. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Those Girls. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Charles Strouse. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Marilyn Maye. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Marilyn Maye. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
"The Telephone Hour." Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
"The Telephone Hour." Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Lee Roy Reams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Lee Roy Reams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Jeff Harnar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Jeff Harnar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention Image
MOIPEI. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.




