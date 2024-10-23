Photos: Opening Night of the 35th New York Cabaret Convention

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mabel Mercer Foundation is presenting the annual New York Cabaret Convention last night, October 22nd, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater. Hosted by Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci, the night featured Karen Akers, Ann Anello, Ari Axelrod, Danny Bacher, Leanne Borghesi, The DTM Dial Tones, Bryce Edwards, Tovah Feldshuh, Anita Gillette, Maude Maggart, Karen Mason, Madalynn Mathews, Marilyn Maye, Marieann Meringolo, MOIPEI, Marissa Mulder, Lee Roy Reams, Craig Rubano, Marta Sanders, Those Girls, Lumiri Tubo.

The Julie Wilson Award, underwritten by Peter & Linda Hanson, was presented to Ari Axelrod.

This year’s event promises three nights of spectacular performances from October 22nd to October 24th, 2024. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the New York Cabaret Convention continues to showcase the timeless artistry and vibrant diversity of the cabaret world. The concerts will feature our largest three day lineup ever of over 75 performers, including cabaret legends as well as exciting new talents making their Cabaret Convention debuts.

