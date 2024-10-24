Review: The NY Pops' SIMPLY THE BEST Tributes Tina Turner at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Simply the Best” is the most apt description for the opening night performance of The NY Pops on October 18, 2024 at the iconic Carnegie Hall for A Tina Turner Tribute with Adrienne Warren. Stepping into the shoes of the renowned rock legend, Tina Turner is no easy feat, yet Adrienne Warren glides in with ease. The Tony Award winner for her leading performance as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, the powerhouse performer was hand picked by Turner herself to portray the role.

The walls of Carnegie Hall last evening reverberated with joy as Warren, bedazzling in a black and silver sequined mini-dress and low high heeled black boots jumped straight into the world of her mentor, the late, great Tina Turner. With vocals that even rivaled Turner, this talented young singer, actress and dancer belted song after song easily hitting the back of the famed room.

Beginning with the renowned “I Want To Take You Higher”, “A Fool In Love” “Son of a Preacher Man’ and “Nutbush City Limits”, the classics from her 1960’s and 70’s partnership days with her ex-husband, Ike Turner, Warren shone. But the exciting part came when the songstress moved the timeline forward to 1984 and that explosive “Private Dancer” album. Here was the real Tina Turner, the one who had battled and won against an abusive husband, as well as an industry striving with ageism and sexism. Standout performances including a duet of “I Can’t Stand the Rain” with supporting vocalist, Carla R. Stewart brought down the house. Along with the renowned, “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, which eventually became an 80’s theme song for a generation.

Post intermission, James Bond took center stage. Following the NY Pops rendition of the Monty Norman James Bond signature theme, Adrienne Warren returned to the stage clad in a one-sleeved gold gown with killer heels to the famed vamp of “Goldeneye.” Oozing James Bond glam, the impressive chanteuse hit those amazing high notes in the sultry song from the namesake film of one of Britain's most famous super spies. This reviewer, a long-time James Bond fan, was beyond thrilled. Adrienne Warren has those vocal chops to do justice to the Queen of Rock’s most renowned pieces of work. Onward to more of Hollywood’s iconic Tina Turner cover songs. From “We Don’t Need Another Hero” from Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, to “The Acid Queen” from the unforgettable rock opera Tommy, Adrienne Warren set the night on fire. An impressive rendition of “The Best” ended the fantastic night much to the chagrin of theatergoers, this reviewer included who wanted it to go on forever! An encore performance of “Proud Mary” had the usually staid patronage at Carnegie Hall on their feet singing and swaying to overwhelming applause.

Besides the distinctive voice, Adrienne Warren had the movements and even that famous Tina Turner footwork (it has been rumored she taught Mick Jagger to dance). Here was the late Tina Turner returned in the form of Adrienne Warren for one evening! What a night, what a show, what talent! Thank you Adrienne Warren for a magnificent show! This reviewer looks forward to seeing your talented theater and film performances in the future. Bravo!

Simply the Best: A Tina Turner Tribute with Adrienne Warren featured the immensely talented singer, dancer and actress, Adrienne Warren, Musical Director and Conductor, Steven Reineke, supporting vocalists, Shonica Gooden and Carla R. Stewart and the fantastic NY Pops.

Find great shows to see on the NY Pops website here

The 2024-2025 season continues on 11/15 with One Night Only: An Evening with Max von Essen.

Comments