Birdland Theater Presents The Return Of Jacob Khalil This November

BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of celebrated singer and songwriter Jacob Khalil with his trio on Tuesday, November 12 at 8:30 PM.

Since his sold-out Birdland debut in March 2022, Jacob has been invited back to the club multiple times. A rising singer-pianist in New York's live music scene, in May 2024 Jacob captivated an audience of 3,000 while opening for Jake Scott. Earlier in January, New York's Fox 5 TV featured a full segment on Jacob, delving into his musical journey and showcasing his original music. Often described as a blend of John Legend and Harry Connick Jr, Jacob brings a unique style that resonates with fans of jazz influenced artists such as Lawrence and Jacob Collier. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Jacob Khalil honed his craft performing in New York City's piano bars, jazz clubs, and professional choirs, all of which profoundly influence his personal style. He performs regularly in New York City venues such as Birdland, City Winery, 54 Below, Mercury Lounge, The Cutting Room, Minton's, and many others. From performing with Sam Smith on “Saturday Night Live” to headlining sold-out shows at Birdland, Khalil creates music that brings people together. BroadwayWorld described Jacob's concerts as, a “joyful experiencing of the music, with patrons clapping along and swaying in their chairs.” His debut single, “Rest of My Life (ROML),” was released January 2024.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Jacob Khalil on Tuesday, November 12 at 8:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

