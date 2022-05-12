Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 12, 2022  

Seattle Cult Favorite Ms. Pak-Man Brings MAZED AND CONFUSED To NYC

Seattle indie cult performance sensation MS. PAK-MAN returns to New York with her new night of comedy and music. After a smash debut in February 2020, the lovable but messy video game heroine (who was inducted into the World Video Hall of Fame earlier this month) returns to Times Square with the New York premiere of MS. PAK-MAN: MAZED AND CONFUSED May 19 - 21 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside West Bank Cafe (407 West 42 Street, just west of 9th Avenue).

Tickets are $24, with a $25 food/drink minimum. A $36 VIP ticket that includes reserved seating and a meet-and-greet/photo op are also available. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

In MS. PAK-MAN: MAZED AND CONFUSED, watch as the world-renowned video game superstar of the 1980s pop power pills while she shares scandalous songs and stories about her life and loves... glitches and all! It's a hilarious night of comedy, confessions, camp and quarters. She sings! She dances! She drinks! She might black out! There's a chance she won't remember the show, but you will!

MS. PAK-MAN: MAZED AND CONFUSED stars Seattle comedy hero Scott Shoemaker as the lovable train-wreck Ms. Pak-Man, winner of Seattle Times Best of 2017 Footlight Awards. This critically acclaimed show has already wowed audiences in Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco and won the 2015 Seattle Broadway World Awards for the Best Local Play (Ms. Pak-Man: Multiple Lives!) and Best Actor (Scott Shoemaker).

