Sarah Anne Fernandez to Present NOW WHAT? at Feinstein's/54 Below in December

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Sarah Anne Fernandez in Now What? on December 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM. Sarah returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after flying across the country by broom as the Elphaba u/s on the national tour of Wicked, fulfilling her ultimate life-long dream and marking her as one of the youngest girls to don the green paint and witch hat in the show's history. So... now what? How do you top your ultimate dream? After having almost 2 years at home to think about this, she has an answer: let's sing about it. Spend an evening with Sarah, and some of her Broadway friends, as she navigates what's next in her life through the songs that she holds closest to her heart. From musical theatre classics to previews of her original music - and everything else in between - Sarah will take us on a musical tour of the hilarious and heartwarming highs and lows of her career thus far.

The concert will be music directed and played by Sinai Tabak (The Cher Show, Tootsie). Filling out the band will be Matt SanGiovanni (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Joshua Roberts (Modern Drummer Magazine's #3 Up and Coming Drummer in the World) on drums, Sasha Ono on cello and Nic Mrakovcic on bass. Special guest performers to be announced at a later date.

Sarah Anne Fernandez in Now What? plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SARAH ANNE FERNANDEZ

Sarah Anne Fernandez is a NY based actor, singer & dancer. She was most recently on the Broadway National tour of Wicked as the u/s for Elphaba. In her time at Wicked she was met with rave reviews by critics across the country for her take on the Wicked Witch, who claimed that her "commanding presence" and "jaw-dropping voice" were "the show's unmitigated highlight" (Portland Mercury). Sarah is a proud 2018 graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, holding a BFA in Drama. In her time at NYU, she was fortunate enough to play many leading roles, such as Nina Rosario in In the Heights (dir. Melissa Maxwell), Jeanie in HAIR (dir. Peter Flynn), Laura in Swing! (dir. Dell Howlett) & Gloria Taylor in the world premiere workshop of the new musical, Danny and the Rocket (dir. Kent Nicholson). Other Selected NY Credits Include: Pop Punk High (Off-Broadway), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Neon Coven Theater Company), The Congresswomen (Ducdame Ensemble), The Rave Revue (Prospect Theater Company) & Suburban Nightmare (Insomnium Theater Company). She has also appeared in many concerts at some of NYC's most prestigious venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub at The Public, The New York Times Center, The National Opera Center of America, The Duplex, The Metropolitan Room, and many others. For more information, visit her website at www.sarahannefernandez.com, or follow her Instagram @sarahannee17.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.