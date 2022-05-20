Samantha Pauly, Jerusha Cavazos & More to Star in 54 SINGS SAD GIRL SONGS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Samantha Pauly, Jerusha Cavazos and more in 54 Sings Sad Girl Songs on Sunday, June 26th at 9:30PM. We all have the sad girl playlist we blare in our rooms alone "When The Party's Over." Join Broadway's best as they perform the songs every main character knows "All Too Well." Water your plants, grab your tote bag, and join this star-studded cast for a night of songs that make you want to let it all out! Featuring all of your favorites from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde, and more, this is an evening no astrology and oat-milk lover can miss!

Featuring: Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Jennifer Geller (Hamilton), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Mad Ones), Hailee Kaleem (Paradise Square), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Alexis LaBarba (Recording artist, "waves"), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music national Tour) Samantha Pauly (SIX The Musical), Merrill Peiffer (Mamma Mia!), Natalie Powers (Fiddler on the Roof), Caroline Rial ("The Voice"), Abrielle Scharff (Singer/songwriter), Joy Woods (SIX The Musical). Produced by Charlie Sirmaian and assistant produced by Kyle Goold. Music direction by Drew Wutke.

54 Sings Sad Girl Songs plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 26th at 9:30PM. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

