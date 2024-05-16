Sam French and Kyle Wilson Will Perform 'Kyle and Sam Do 54 Below'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joined by an ensemble of some of their oldest (and newest) collaborators, composer Kyle Wilson and bookwriter Sam French will host an evening of songs working through the history of their partnership at 54 Below on Monday, June 3rd at 9:30 PM. The show will feature some of their earliest songs from Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, numbers from their original comedy podcast [insert movie here]: the Musical!, and the premiere of several tunes from their newest musical Moonfaker, a 2024 O'Neill National Music Theater Conference finalist.

The star-studded cast of performers includes Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked), Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Jason Schmidt (The Outsiders), Autumn Hurlburdt (Legally Blonde, Something Rotten national tour), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!, Netflix's upcoming "The Residence"), Arica Jackson (Caroline, or Change; The Book of Mormon), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Hamilton), Jimmy Nicholas (The Book of Mormon,"Chicago Fire"), Anthony Murphy (The Wiz), Will Branner (Back to the Future), Aaron Alcaraz (Back to the Future, Here Lies Love, Mean Girls), Iris Beaumier (The Little Prince), Brian Muller (The Public's Jordans, "Bridge and Tunnel"), Reed Campbell (Gun & Powder, Ain't Too Proud national tour), Rocky Pattera ("I'm an Accountant"), Mary Mattison ("Blue Bloods"), Alec Ludacka (The Perfect Game off-Broadway), Nicole Vazquez (The Office! A Parody Musical off-Broadway), Jackson Perrin (Ludo's Broken Bride), Caleb Christensen, Laughton Royce, and Annie Yokom.

Produced by Jimmy Nicholas, with musical direction by Reagan Casteel, "Kyle & Sam Do 54 Below" will showcase Sam and Kyle's hilarious and outrageous voices in one unforgettable evening.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit this link.

