Sally Shaw Sets Return To Green Room 42 With SPRING CLEANING, May 25

The show will feature songs from A Little Night Music, Amelie, My Fair Lady, as well as music by Shaw, The Chicks and Hadestown composer Anaïs Mitchell.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 1 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 2 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Review: reg e gaines & SAVION GLOVER Create a Sonata in Jazz With IF TRANE WUZ HERE at Joe Photo 3 IF TRANE WAS HERE Innovatively Tributes Coltrane At Joe's Pub
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Sally Shaw Sets Return To Green Room 42 With SPRING CLEANING, May 25

Following her critically acclaimed debut singer and actor Sally Shaw, will return to The Green Room 42 with her new show "Spring Cleaning" on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 7:00pm.

In the Spirit of Spring Cleaning, the winner of Playbill's 2021 Search for a Star contest has designed a quilted floor-length gown from old clothes and fabric that will serve as a visual roadmap of her story.

The show will feature songs from A Little Night Music, Amelie, My Fair Lady, as well as music by Shaw, The Chicks and Hadestown composer Anaïs Mitchell. The evening will be music directed by Jeff Theiss (The Band's Visit).

Sally Shaw hails from the Lonestar state and is a very recent graduate of the BFA Musical Theatre at Ithaca College (class of 2022). She captivated Playbill readers hearts with her moving rendition of Stay from the musical Amelie to become the Search for a Star winner. Shaw's New York credits include Sasha Velour's Nightgowns: The Musical at the Connelly Theatre. Regionally she has appeared in What Haunts Us (The Kitchen Theatre), The Snow Queen (Cherry Arts) and Sister Act.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Lady Bunnys DONT BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42 Photo
Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has announced that the Lady Bunny show “Don’t Bring the Kids,” an hour of jokes and demented song parodies from the New York drag legend, has extended its run due to popular demand.

Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! at Birdl Photo
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! at Birdland

BIRDLAND THEATER will present the New York debut of the musical revue “Hooray for Hollywood!” on Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 PM.

Broadways Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42 Photo
Broadway's Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present an exceptional evening of music as Mary Kate Moore, a rising star in the industry, takes the stage for her highly anticipated solo concert debut. This captivating performance is set to take place on May 22, promising an unforgettable night of soul-stirring melodies and powerful vocal prowess.

Lorna Dallas Excels In The Extreme In New Show Photo
Lorna Dallas Excels In The Extreme In New Show

Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days is cabaret of the highest order in the incomparable hands of Lorna Dallas.


More Hot Stories For You

Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! at BirdlandBilly Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! at Birdland
Broadway's Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42Broadway's Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King to Present SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! at Chelsea Table + Stage in JuneNicolas King to Present SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! at Chelsea Table + Stage in June

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You