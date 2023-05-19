Sally Shaw Sets Return To Green Room 42 With SPRING CLEANING, May 25

Following her critically acclaimed debut singer and actor Sally Shaw, will return to The Green Room 42 with her new show "Spring Cleaning" on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 7:00pm.

In the Spirit of Spring Cleaning, the winner of Playbill's 2021 Search for a Star contest has designed a quilted floor-length gown from old clothes and fabric that will serve as a visual roadmap of her story.

The show will feature songs from A Little Night Music, Amelie, My Fair Lady, as well as music by Shaw, The Chicks and Hadestown composer Anaïs Mitchell. The evening will be music directed by Jeff Theiss (The Band's Visit).

Sally Shaw hails from the Lonestar state and is a very recent graduate of the BFA Musical Theatre at Ithaca College (class of 2022). She captivated Playbill readers hearts with her moving rendition of Stay from the musical Amelie to become the Search for a Star winner. Shaw's New York credits include Sasha Velour's Nightgowns: The Musical at the Connelly Theatre. Regionally she has appeared in What Haunts Us (The Kitchen Theatre), The Snow Queen (Cherry Arts) and Sister Act.