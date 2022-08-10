SWITCHED!: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TRADE PLACES is Coming to 54 Below in September

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "Switched!: Current & Former Broadway Kids Trade Places!", a Growing Up Broadway production.

In a "Freaky Friday" turn of events, current and former Broadway kids trade places! Growing Up Broadway presents Switched, where current Broadway kids sing the songs of roles that they need to wait a few years to take the stage with, while former Broadway "kids" sing the songs of the roles that they might be a bit too old to play. This is a show that the young theater lover (or the young at heart) can't miss! Conceived and produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield with musical direction by Kyle Branzel.

Featuring:

Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime)

Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (The Bedwetter)

Parker Dzuba (Les Misérables National Tour, The Sound of Music at the MUNY)

Cate Elefante (Waitress, Les Misérables National Tour, Annie Live!)

Skye Alyssa Friedman (Annie, Kimberly Akimbo, Lucky Star)

Ellis Gage (James & The Giant Peach at Goodspeed Opera House)

Kaylin Hedges (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl, The Bedwetter)

Joey LaVarco (13: The Musical, Jersey Boys)

Merhet Marsh (Disney's The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical)

Drew Minard (Billy Elliot National Tour, The Music Man)

Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour)

Benjamin Pajak (The Music Man)

Daniel Shin (Miss Saigon)

Emerson Steele (Violet, Parade at Lincoln Center)

Growing Up Broadway presents "Switched!: Current & Former Broadway Kids Trade Places" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, September 4th at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT GROWING UP BROADWAY

Growing Up Broadway was started in 2017 by Dara Paige Bloomfield, a former Broadway kid herself who was in the original Broadway production of Ragtime as "The Little Girl".

What was conceived as a one-off concert at 54 Below, has grown into multiple concert series including, "Back to Before: Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage" and "Now and Then: Current & Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage", and "Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places!"

Aside from the shows, it has also grown into a community of current Broadway kids and former Broadway kids who all understand what's like to balance school, home work, and just being a regular kid with regular kid problems, all while doing 8 shows a week on some of the world's biggest stages!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.