STRENGTH OF A WOMAN: A PHYLLIS HYMAN TRIBUTE 70TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Announced At The Triad

The Triad Theater, Off-Broadway Theatre, presents Queen Diva in "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute 70th Birthday Celebration" on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The 120 minute tribute celebration begins with Phyllis Hyman's Disco Hit produced by New York's Own James Mtume "You Know How To Love Me," to Duke Ellington's "Sophisticated Ladies Medley-Sophisticated Ladies, A Train, It Don't Mean A Thing, In A Sentimental Mood" to her pivotal vocal performance in Brooklyn's own Spike Lee's "School Daze" singing "Be One" to her recording career beginning with Veteran Producer Norman Connors singing "Betcha By Golly Wow" to her favorite songs "What You Won't Do For Love," to "Old Friend" a song she would dedicate to her numerous dear friends who died of AIDS in the late 1980's and early 1990's.

MAC (Manhattan Association for Cabaret & Clubs) Vocalist and Divine Voices Music Recording Artist Queen Diva is the Musical Director and Star (The Beaumont Theater in Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Apollo Theater, Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar) will be celebrating on the Legendary Songstress Phyllis Hyman's 70th Birthday honoring her life and musical legacy along with Jazz Composer/Pianist Dan Furman (Founder-Dan Furman Jazz Trio, Musical Director- Lee Strasberg Institute, Cleopatra's Needle), with Vocal Direction by Singer/Songwriter Ayanda Sunshine (PixAlien, Shrine World Music & Sullivan Hall).

Queen Diva in "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute 70th Birthday Celebration" plays The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street) on July 6, 2019. There is a $25 cover charge and 2 beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at http://www.triadnyc.com/event/54e544ff350af60c599efcf3b2249cdf

MORE ABOUT QUEEN DIVA

Born in (Jamaica) Queens, New York with a Caribbean and French ancestry yet raised in Houston, Texas Queen Diva's award-winning five octave range voice was classically trained in Prairie View, Texas where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts in Voice with a Minor in Fashion Merchandising & Design at Prairie View A&M University, a part of the Texas A&M University system. She furthered her studies in Music Business-Composition at Rice University Susan M. Glasscock School of Continuing Studies. She is a member of ASCAP as a writer and publisher, NY Blues and Jazz Society, National Association for Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment and a member of The New York Chapter of the Recording Academy (Grammy's). She is the Star/Producer of "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute Starring Queen Diva" that is the only Phyllis Hyman Tribute approved by the Hyman Family, Friends and supported by the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray founder of THRIVE NYC Mental Health Awareness Initiative.

www.queendivamusic.com

MORE ABOUT THE TRIAD THEATER

The Triad Theater, Off-Broadway Theatre, is a one of NYC's most celebrated showcase venues for live music, comedy and performance since 1990. The Theater was built in 1984 and was the original home of four of the most successful shows in off Broadway History: Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton and Celebrity Autobiography. The Hit Comedy Show Celebrity Autobiography is now in it's 9th year at the venue and a month long workshop production of Seth Rudetsky's show Disaster went on to a Broadway Production at the Nederlander Theater. Some of the notable performers who have performed on the Triad stage include Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Broderick, Bob Weir (Grateful Dead), Vanessa Williams, Jake LaMotta, Brooke Shields, Paul Rudd, David Steinberg, Slash, George Benson, Gregg Allman, Gavin DeGraw, Bebe Neuwirth, Jim Dale, Peter Boyle, Tracy Morgan, Tommy Tune, Ben Vereen, Air Supply, Dion and many others from the worlds of comedy, music & theater. Lady Gaga made her professional debut on our stage as part of the Circle in the Square Cabaret Program. In the 1980's Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli, Jack Nicholson, Robert DeNiro and many other well known performers would use the Theater for their own weekly private performances. A 30 minutes Bose TV commercial was filmed at the Theater as well as TV episodes for a VH1 reality show with Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child. Amy Poehler filmed an episode of Difficult people in the venue. The Theater has also been featured on the cover of Manhattan Magazine and Miami Magazine with the Academy Award winning actor Adrien Brody. The Triad's proprietors are Peter Martin and Rick Newman (original owner of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Club and Pat Benatar's Manager).

Located at 72nd & Broadway between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue, The Triad Theater features two shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $24 and up. Call (212) 279-4200 (Call Center is open 7 days a week, 12 noon-8 pm) for ticket information. If the show is not sold out you can purchase tickets with cash or credit card on the day of a performance starting one-hour before showtime.

www.TriadNYC.com





