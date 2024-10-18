SPOOKTACULAR Comes to the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will celebrate “Michief Night"” (Halloween eve) with a concert and Broadway-inspired costume contest at the "Spooktacular at The Green Room 42” on Wednesday, October 30 at 9:30 PM.

This is a celebration of all things Spooky and musical, led by composer, actor, and musician Joshua Turchin (Ghost Ship, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, “Schmigadoon!”). Performers will include Noah Marlowe (Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Appropriate, Grey House, Les Miserables, Matilda, "Fancy Nancy"), Annika Reese (The Lion King), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, Sound of Music), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor the Musical), Adam B. Shaprio (Fiddler on the Roof, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Normal Heart"), Erica Faye, Alyssa Jaffe, Josie Axelson, Caroline Huerta (Stranger Sings), Clark Mantilla (Holly Rollers), Angela Strauman, Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group), SLee (Stranger Sings), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), Erica Faye, Lizzie Matlock, Rowan Ginger Foster, Sawyer Evans, Timothy Owens II, and Jessica K. Hill. The band will include Joshua Turchin on Keys/Music Director, Dave D'aranjo (bass), Neal Rosenthal (guitar), and Luke Woodle (drums). Join us on "Mischief Night" for some tricks, treats, fun, and of course, candy! Prizes for the most creative and funniest Broadway-inspired costumes will be awarded.

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer. Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway national tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+), and “CoComelon.” As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings!, and has music-directed numerous cabarets at The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records, with more exciting news to come! Joshua's original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

“Spooktacular at The Green Room 42” will be performed on Wednesday, October 30 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Comments