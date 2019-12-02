SOUNDS OF THE CITY Announces 2020 Season

Sounds of the City has announced its lineup of artists for the 2020 season.

Tony nominees and Olivier Award winners, Nell Benjamin and Larry O'Keefe (Legally Blonde),Tony nominee, Denée Benton (Great Comet) and Natalie Lamont (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) and more will give concerts at Sounds of the City 2020.

Sounds of the City is an outdoor summer concert series featuring Broadway Stars and world class musicians.

Their artistry mixes with the ambient sounds of the city, floating seven stories above Hell's kitchen, in a verdant terrace garden where an elegant audience enjoys complimentary wine and very light refreshments. You've never seen a cabaret like this before.

Audience is strictly limited to 40 people. Learn more at Soundsofthecity.org.

Jennifer Evans (Ragtime, A Tale of Two Cites) stars in the latest video from Sounds of the City: Another Winter in a Summer Town. See the video below!





