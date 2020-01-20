SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL Dueling Pianos Show to Take Place Saturday 1/25
The dueling pianos show runs EVERY Saturday Night, 52 weeks a year and is the LONGEST RUNNING Dueling Pianos show in NYC history (now in its TENTH record-breaking year!)
INFO:
RATTLE & HUM WEST
306 W. 39th St.
NYC 10018
STARTING FEB 8, their show is MOVING TO A NEW LOCATION!!!
PATRICK'S
259 W. 42nd St.
NYC 10036
Doors - 9pm
Showtime - 10pm-1am
Tickets: $20 genl admission, $30 front row
An all request, rock n roll party, featuring two of the top piano entertainers on the East Coast. Playing all your favorites from Billy Joel to Bon Jovi to Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, it's a singalong, laugh-along, drink-along, dance-along good time for groups of 2, 20 or 200
Tickets to their Saturday Night NYC Dueling Pianos shows https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455
Full performance calendar
http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/